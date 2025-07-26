Will there be a bank holiday if England win Euro 2025?

England will take on Spain in Sunday's Women's Euro 2025 with the Lionesses looking to maintain their status as European champions.

Sarina Wiegman's side have had a dramatic run to the final, overcoming a poor start to the group stage and then playing out two massively dramatic victories over Sweden and Italy in the knockouts.

Now pre-tournament favourites Spain stand in their way in the final, with the trophy England lifted in 2022 awaiting the victors.

Will there be a bank holiday in England if the Lionesses beat Spain on Sunday?

The Lionesses beat Italy late in extra time in the semi-finals (Image credit: Getty Images)

If England manage to get the job done once again, it will spark celebrations up and down the country on Sunday night... but Lionesses fans who have work the next morning would be well-advised to rein their festivities in a little bit.

There was no bank holiday when the Lionesses claimed the Euro 2022 crown with an extra-time victory over Germany at Wembley, and the government have made clear that it will again be the case if England win it again.

Sir Keir Starmer has rejected calls for a bank holiday if England win Euro 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A spokesperson for prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has responded to Lib Dem calls for a public bank holiday by telling the BBC there are 'no plans' to mark the occasion with a hastily-assembled day off for most of the country.

That's despite Starmer having publicly backed similar calls both at Euro 2022 and when England reached the 2023 World Cup final.

Almost like it's the kind of meaningless populist fluff politicians say when they're in no position to actually set such impractical plans into motion, isn't it?

Pub licensing hours have nonetheless been extended until 1am on Sunday night/Monday morning for the occasion.

Sarina Wiegman's side are preparing for a third straight major final (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Euro 2025 final kicks off at 5pm UK time on Sunday, July 27.

Both BBC One and ITV1 will be showing the game live.