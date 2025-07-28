Liverpool finances in Alexander Isak pursuit revealed as Eddie Howe confirms there is 'no chance'

Liverpool's interest in Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak could be formalised this week after Colombian international Luis Diaz completes a switch to the Bundesliga.

The Reds have accepted a €75 million (£65m) offer from Bayern for Diaz's services with the player granted permission to leave Liverpool's pre-season tour in order to finalise a move.

Diaz has spent three-and-a-half seasons at Anfield winning the Premier League title with Arne Slot's side during 2024-25.

Diaz move paves way for Liverpool's Isak bid

The 28-year-old has scored 41 goals in 148 appearances across all competitions in addition to winning the FA Cup, two League Cups and the Community Shield.

The Colombian's exit is expected to pave the way for Liverpool making a formal proposal for Newcastle's Isak which, if agreed, is likely to be the most a British club has ever paid for a player.

Liverpool have recouped significant revenue nearing almost £200m from player sales since Richard Hughes became the club's sporting director last year. Despite questions from fans of opposing clubs asking how Liverpool can afford to sign Florian Wirtz (£116m), Hugo Ekitike (£79m) and Jeremie Frimpong (£30m) as well as financing a move for Isak, the club's financial position is understood to be a healthy one.

This summer, Liverpool have also signed Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia. They have managed to earn approximately £55m in transfer fees through the sales of Jarell Quansah, Caoimhin Kelleher and Nat Phillips, as well as from Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid, which the Spanish club expedited for €10m in order to allow him to appear at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has confirmed Liverpool's most recent wage bill (£386.1m) falls short of the Premier League's highest in recent seasons, without taking into account Alexander-Arnold's salary now off the books.

Diaz's anticipated sale will bring Liverpool's transfer earnings to the £120 million mark this summer.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are reportedly braced for Liverpool's opening offer after Isak did not travel with the rest of Eddie Howe's squad to the Far East on pre-season tour.

Howe admitted over the weekend there is 'no chance' the Swedish international will join up with the team in Asia, who were defeated 3-2 by Arsenal in a friendly at Singapore's National Stadium on Sunday.

Isak has three years to run on his St. James' Park deal but is reportedly unsettled and made clear to the club hierarchy he wishes to explore a move away this summer.

The 25-year-old - who ranks at number four in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world - is said to be priced at £150m, which would exceed the current British transfer record by £34m.