'Guys, Lamine Yamal is too good. At one point, he stared me down… I was like, 'Oh, I don’t want to end up in a TikTok edit,' so I backed off right away. Just trying to finish the season peacefully' Villarreal man left trembling against Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal continues to leave defenders trembling, aged just 17.

None more so than one Villarreal star who was so worried about the Barcelona star, he may even be turned into an internet meme should the dazzling teenager get his way one-on-one.

The Yellow Submarines emerged victorious in their latest La Liga clash, but despite Barcelona having already wrapped up the title, Yamal – ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season – continues to leave a devastating impact on the sport we all know and love.

Lamine Yamal leaves 26-year-old La Liga star TREMBLING in latest Spanish clash

Lamine Yamal is quickly becoming one of the world's most exciting talents (Image credit: Getty Images)

A European Championship winner, as well as now having claimed his first La Liga crown, the sky seems the limit for Yamal. Hansi Flick seems to have struck the correct balance between confidence and charisma whilst nurturing the teenager.

But with just one game now remaining before the end of the season, a Villarreal player has admitted he was scared Yamal was going to make him into a laughing stock on the internet as he stood up to defend against him recently.

Papa Gueye was left feeling frightened when facing up to Lamine Yamal recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Guys, Lamine Yamal is too good," began former Watford man Papa Gueye after his side beat Barcelona 3-2.

"At one point, he stared me down… I was like, 'Oh, I don’t want to end up in a TikTok edit,' so I backed off right away (laughs). Just trying to finish the season peacefully."

Yamal did in fact score a typically trademark goal against Villarreal in the 3-2 defeat, cutting in from the right flank to bend an effort into the far corner, as we have already seen time and time again this season.

That leaves his current goal tally at 18 for the season. He has also notched an impressive 25 assists in all competitions. Transfermarkt values the 17-year-old at an eye-watering €180m (£151.5m).

Lamine Yamal on the ball for Barcelona against Cadiz in La Liga in August 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, we can't blame Gueye at all. Yamal has been taking liberties all season, and much like Arjen Robben did during his heyday, once he drags the ball inside onto his left foot, you already know how the rest goes.

"For me, the team is very important," began Barcelona man Flick recently. "But of course, there are players who are exceptional. And Lamine is one of them. I’ve always said: Lamine is a genius."