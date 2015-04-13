Maaskant faces probe over dugout punch

The Breda coach smashed the side of his dugout during the Eredivisie stalemate, having seen his side surrender a two-goal lead after the break.

Adnane Tighadouini's brace gave Breda a 2-0 lead against bottom side Dordrecht, but, after haphazard defending led to Everon Pisas' 69th-minute equaliser, Maaskant's frustrations began to show.

The Dutchman punched a hole in the side of his dugout and must now respond to the Dutch Football Association (KNVB).

Breda are on course to finish in the relegation play-off places, although a win on Saturday would have seen Maaskant's men move out of the bottom three.