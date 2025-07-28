Morecambe are a club in crisis ahead of the 2025-26 season

The future of Morecambe FC remains in the balance after the National League suspended the club from their competition until mid-August amid continued uncertainty over the club’s ownership.

The Shrimps were relegated from the English Football League in May, plunging the club into crisis, brought about by a series of failed takeovers, broken promises and unpaid wages, leading to serious doubts over the club’s future.

The club was put up for sale by owners Bond Ground in September 2022, but no deal has yet been completed, while on the pitch, they have fallen into the non-league following two relegations in three seasons.

Morecambe crisis continues

Morecambe in League One action in September 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

During this time, wages have been late, the club has been hit with a transfer embargo and deducted points on two occasions, while owner Jason Whittingham, who was a part-owner of rugby union club Worcester Warriors when they went into administration, has claimed two parties have had takeover bids accepted and seen his board of directors resign.

In order to try and find a way out of this crisis, the National League met with Whittingham last Thursday and set him a Monday 12-noon deadline in order to ‘outline terms that must be met’ regarding the club’s compliance with their rules.

Bury were expelled from the EFL in 2019 (Image credit: PA Images)

That deadline came and went leading the National League to suspend the club until the middle of August, with all players told to go home until further notice.

This will mean the Shrimps’ games against Boston, Brackley and Scunthorpe will all be postponed in a move which appears to put a definitive deadline on the saga, as the case is likely to be revisited then, with Morecambe fans hoping that Bond Group and Whittingham change their stance and allow a takeover to progress.

Supporters will also be hoping that this does not follow a worrying precedent set in 2019, when the EFL suspended Bury’s first five fixtures in order to give the Shakers time to prove they could pay off creditors and make it through the season.

That move was unsuccessful and on August 27, they became the first club to be expelled from the Football League since Maidstone United in 1992.

Macclesfield Town were expelled from the National League in 2020 (Image credit: Dave Howarth)

Panjab Warriors have been attempting to take over Morecambe for more than a year, even earning EFL approval, but that deal has not yet got over the line, while a bid from a consortium led by Jonny Cato has also been accepted by Whittingham, but there is uncertainty over where each bid currently stands.

Earlier in the summer, the Shrimps board looked to force the issue by threatening to put the club into administration if a deal was not completed, only for Whittingham to sack the board, then reinstate them, before they resigned amid more stalling from the current ownership group.

Better days as Morecambe are promoted in 2021 (Image credit: Getty)

A statement from the National League on Monday afternoon read: "The National League’s Compliance and Licensing Committee reconvened this afternoon to debate the on-going concerns surrounding Morecambe Football Club and its compliance with National League rules.

"Discussions regarding the Club's ability to meet its financial obligations for the 2025/2026 season have again taken place.

Morecambe's future is in doubt after failed takeovers (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It was decided further sanctions must be imposed, with the Club’s membership to be suspended with immediate effect.

"The Club will also remain under embargo ahead of the new season.

"Morecambe Football Club will also be removed from the National League Cup for the forthcoming season.

"The Committee will meet again on Wednesday August 20 to determine if outstanding items have been satisfied, and to decide the Club’s ability to retain Membership in the Competition."