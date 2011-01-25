Maazou burns bridges with Bordeaux

"He ruled himself out and we should not see him with the Girondins shirt any more," Bordeaux president Jean-Louis Triaud told reporters without elaborating after a group of supporters had called for the striker's departure.

Maazou, on loan from CSKA Moscow, had been at odds with the fans since last week when he clashed with them before and after Saturday's embarrassing French Cup defeat by second division Angers.

"I don't care, I have my Moscow contract," he said after the game.

Fans on Saturday night sprayed graffiti at the club's training facilities calling for the striker to go and insulted him at training on Tuesday.

Bordeaux are 10th in Ligue 1 but Triaud said on Monday that coach Jean Tigana's job was safe.

Maazou was on loan at Monaco last season, making a big impact and helping them to the French Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain with winning goals in the quarter and semi-finals as a substitute.