Macauley Bonne debut goal in added time earns QPR a draw at Sheffield Wednesday

New signing Macauley Bonne scored in stoppage time goal to earn QPR a 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

Yoann Barbet’s own goal gave the hosts the lead before Bonne’s leveller in the sixth minute of added time at Hillsborough.

Owls boss Garry Monk named four changes from the side that lost to Bristol City last time out. Callum Paterson was handed his first start after arriving from Cardiff, Elias Kachunga dropped down to the bench, while Dominic Iorfa and Izzy Brown were absent from the squad. Liam Shaw and Adam Reach replaced the pair.

QPR named just the one change from the home draw against Middlesbrough, with Tom Carroll replacing George Thomas in midfield. Bonne was named amongst the substitutes.

The Owls threatened from distance through Kadeem Harris but his shot was blocked before it could trouble Seny Dieng in the QPR goal.

Geoff Cameron narrowly missed a golden opportunity for the visitors towards the end of the first half. Ilias Chair delivered another corner, with Cameron glancing his effort on to the post.

Paterson came close to opening his Wednesday account, but his menacing effort was deflected out for a corner.

On the brink of half-time Josh Windass found himself through on goal after a delightful through-ball from Reach, however he failed to convert his shot before Barbet was there to cover for QPR.

After the interval, Owls captain Barry Bannan came close to making the breakthrough when Reach took a quick free-kick. Bannan’s drive was parried beyond the post by Dieng.

Wednesday made the breakthrough in the 54th minute. Bannan played an exceptional through-ball to Reach, who delivered a low cross into the penalty area where Barbet tapped the ball into his own goal.

Reach almost doubled the Owls’ lead soon after the opener with a fierce volley but his shot was parried away by Dieng.

QPR came close to equalising when Rob Dickie rose the highest from a corner, however his header was too high.

Cameron almost levelled when Bright Osayi-Samuel delivered a driven cross, however Cameron’s effort was collected comfortably by Dawson.

There was late drama at both ends, with Massimo Luongo rattling the crossbar for the Owls in the 89th minute after meeting Harris’ delivery towards the penalty spot.

And, in the last minute of stoppage time, Bonne latched onto a Barbet cross, giving the visitors a creditable draw.