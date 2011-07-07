Malaga reward Pellegrini with new contract

"The Andalucian club strengthens its project for the future showing complete confidence in the work of Pellegrini, [and assistants] Ruben Cousillas and Jose Cabello," Malaga said in a statement.

The 57-year-old former Villarreal and Real Madrid coach was appointed to replace Jesualdo Ferreira in November and led the side to 11th in the standings.

Malaga were bought by a member of the Qatari royal family at the end of the 2009/10 campaign and have been the busiest Spanish top-flight club in the transfer market since the end of the campaign.

They have landed eight new players, including Dutch striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, and have their eyes set on challenging for a European qualifying berth next season.