Quiz! Can you name the 14 previous Golden Boy award winners?

From Manchester City goal-grabber Gabriel Jesus to French superstar Kylian Mbappe, via a few longer shots (Reece Oxford probably needs a bit more, erm, seasoning) - the list of 25 nominees for this year’s Golden Boy award has been released.

To be eligible, a player has to be under the age of 21 and playing top-tier European club football. The inaugural award was given in 2003 and some fine young stars have been buoyed by victory in the years since.

So all we’re asking from you is to name all of these previous winners, based on their year of triumph and their club at the time (sometimes it’s a pair of clubs, if a player has made a mega-pricey transfer during their year of win).

We’ve put a lean four minutes on the clock - a sign of how much faith we have in you. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo and challenge some of your quiz buddies as well.

(Please note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks!)

