Quiz! Can you name the top 35 Champions League goalscorers by the age of 23?

He’s seven years younger than Neymar and a full 12 years more youthful than his other striking team-mate Edinson Cavani. Yep, despite the fact that he’s currently acting more maturely than both, Kylian Mbappe really is this good at just 18 years old.

The Champions League is where he made his Europe-wide reputation with Monaco - and he’s continued that form with PSG this season. Yet Mbappe has still got some way to catch the player who tops this chart.

Thanks to the good people at Statbunker, we’ve grabbed a list of the Champions League’s hottest young gunslingers: the all-time top scorers by the age of 23.

We’ve assisted you with the Champions League clubs they scored for (by 23), their nationality, and 10 minutes on the clock. All you need to do is blast the ball into the net by naming as many as you can. Let us know how you do at @FourFourTwo – then get a few pals involved too.

(Please note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks!)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com