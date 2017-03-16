Quiz! Can you name the teams who've reached a Champions League quarter-final since Arsenal last did in 2009/10?

Arsenal crashed out at the last 16 stage for the seventh season running with their recent 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians (three times), Barcelona (twice), Milan and Monaco have bested Arsene Wenger's side in that period, leaving Gooners tearing out what little hair they have remaining as they contemplate their annual failure to advance beyond the first knockout game of Europe's premier competition.

This year they're hardly alone – of the three English sides that got beyond the group stage, only one has reached the last eight in 2016/17.

But anyway, to the quiz: you've got five minutes to name all the clubs that have reached the quarter-finals since 2009/10, then tell us how you got on @FourFourTwo. If you don't give answers away we'll retweet you to the masses. Oh, and tell us your times too. Deal? Grand.

