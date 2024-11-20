Barcelona and Real Madrid want to sign 'under-the-radar' 18-year-old star: report

Barcelona and Real Madrid are battling it out in their hopes to sign an 18-year-old star.

The Spanish giants have in the past gone toe-to-toe in their quest to acquire the best talent from across Europe, with Real recently signing the likes of Endrick, Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler.

Hansi Flick's side are now looking more centred on developing talent from their famous La Masia academy but with the Malaga man impressing already as a teenager, it may force both clubs to act fast.

Barcelona and Real Madrid want to sign 18-year-old Antonio Cordero from Malaga

Antonio Cordero has three goals and three assists for Malaga this season (Image credit: Transfermarkt.com/antonio-cordero)

According to new information from Football Espana, Barcelona and Real Madrid are both showing interest in 18-year-old Antonio Cordero from Malaga.

Cordero, who has three goals and three assists already this season, is a capable winger who can play on either the left or right flank.

Real Madrid are inundated with wingers but may now secure the signing of one more (Image credit: Getty Images)

Out of contract next summer, ‘Antonito’ as he is commonly known is unlikely to stay at Malaga and is already looking at other avenues he could explore.

Refusing to rule out a move, Cardoso is already beginning to be whistled at by supporters. Malaga have won just four times in La Liga 2 but have drawn nine games in total.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speedy, direct and terrific with the ball at his feet, the teenager has been likened to Alejandro Garnacho as he loves to cut in from the left to open up angles of opportunities for his teammates.

The only problem for both Barcelona and Real Madrid would be the direct competition in their teams, with the likes of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal at the Nou Camp.

The same could be said in the Spanish capital with Endrick, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr all occupying wide positions.

In FourFourTwo's view, Cardoso would benefit more from a move to a lower Spanish side to allow his development to grow more with first-team experience. Malaga are showing great faith in him and at 18, playing football regularly is key.

Malaga are next in action on Saturday, as they take on Racing de Santander. Cardoso is likely to play a part if you fancy catching a glimpse of the 18-year-old.