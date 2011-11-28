Mancini jailed over sexual assault
Former AS Roma winger Mancini has been jailed for two years and eight months after being found guilty of sexual assault by a Milan judge, Italy's ANSA news agency reported on Monday.
The ex-Brazil international, now playing back home with Atletico Mineiro, was accused of assaulting a young Brazilian woman last year while playing for AC Milan on loan from city rivals Inter Milan.
Media reports said Mancini, who enjoyed his best spell in Italy with Roma between 2003 and 2008, met the woman at a party.
