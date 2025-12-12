Ranked! The 20 best right-wingers in the world

The best right-wingers in the world might be the most difficult task of any position on the pitch.

Historically, a certain Argentine has been king of lists ranking the best players in the world, but as Lionel Messi winds down, there are certainly plenty of stars waiting to assume his crown, with the top half-dozen sides in the world each having an elite star in that position.

So who makes the top 20?

How FourFourTwo's expert panel decided the best right-wingers in the world

FourFourTwo assembled an expert panel comprised of major voices in the industry to decide upon the best players in each position, according to current form, historic importance and technical ability.

We asked our experts to give a score to each winger from 10 down to one in their list, before including statistical metrics across Europe's top five leagues – such as Expected Assists per 90 (xA per 90), through balls and shot-creating actions – collating all the data at the end for a final ranking.

Judgement calls were made over players who may play on the opposite flank, with the prospect of some stars eligible for our list of the best left-wingers in the world, as our first-placed right-winger ran away with the vote, ahead of a cluster of four placed closely behind.

The full list

20. Noni Madueke

Noni Madueke greets fans at the Emirates Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal needed a backup to Bukayo Saka for years – and in Noni Madueke, they may have found the closest thing in English football. Madueke is mature in and out of possession, able to hold width or cut in with devastating impact, and it’s a testament to his soaring development that managers like Mikel Arteta and Thomas Tuchel are starting to trust him implicitly.

Still just 23 years old and starting to settle after a career of plenty of flux, the Emirates Stadium might just be about to see the best from a player who seems to have found the right place for him.

19. Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen completely changed the landscape for West Ham United when he signed. Little was expected of the then-Hull City star, who joined in January and helped drag the club away from relegation.

Since then, he's become a blueprint of sorts for a club that struggled when looking to sign discarded superstars, proving that the Irons are better off shopping for up-and-comers ready to put in hard yards and prove themselves.

18. Riccardo Orsolini

Riccardo Orsolini is an outside forward whose prominence in Bologna’s attack makes his one of those names that crops up week in, week out. More than anything, Orsolini is a clutch goalscorer.

He’s quick and skilful, but his match-winning abilities are miles ahead of the typical winger. Orsolini reached double figures for Serie A goals in three consecutive seasons and is well on the way to adding a fourth. The Rossoblu owe their return to European football to their star man.

17. Maghnes Akliouche

Monaco forward Maghnes Akliouche became a senior international for France in the early part of the 2025/26 season, quickly racking up his first few caps despite Les Bleus remarkable depth in his position.

The 23-year-old has been a first-team fixture for Monaco for the last two-and-a-half seasons, becoming one of the most effective creative forces in Ligue 1 thanks to his ability to carry and pass the ball into the places where it matters.

16. Iliman Ndiaye

Iliman Ndiaye scores against Sunderland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps the most fun footballer in the Premier League: it’s not what any player especially aspires to, but it’s certainly the case that Iliman Ndiaye presents, as a Duracell-powered dynamo from the right for David Moyes’ fluctuating Everton.

The Senegalese is tricky, pacy and has natural flair and he’s one of the most watchable wingers on Earth.

15. Ilan Kebbal

The rise of Paris has elevated the status of midfielder Ilan Kebbal. The 27-year-old has specialised in having a direct impact on matches with endless creativity and line-breaking runs since joining Paris, initially on loan, in 2022.

The former Reims prospect has added goals and assists to his game in the capital and earned a first senior international cap for Algeria in PFC’s first season in Ligue 1 for nearly 50 years. Only four players have made more key passes in Europe's top five leagues, and only six have completed more through balls.

14. Franco Mastantuono

The faith that Xabi Alonso has put into a young Franco Mastantuono is huge: he's been willing to start a player with no European experience ahead of established stars who've been there, done it and won titles.

Mastantuono is certainly one for the future but he's held his own at the Bernabeu, with typical South American resilience. The man who may one day take Lionel Messi's shirt for the national team is an uncut diamond who has taken to life at Los Blancos nicely.

13. Takefusa Kubo

25-year-old Takefusa Kubo arrived at Real Sociedad in 2022 with serious pedigree.

He moved to La Masia from Kawasaki Frontale’s junior ranks and spent four years on Barcelona’s books before an enforced return to Japan. Real Madrid took him back to Spain, and a series of loans around La Liga revealed a direct dribbler and sharp, creative attacking influence who is now established as an in-demand transfer target and Japan’s star player.

He's constantly linked with a move to the Premier League and it's clear to see why: despite his diminutive stature, Kubo has a ruggedness to his game, presses with intensity and isn't afraid to get stuck in.

12. Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto has become a key player for Chelsea (Image credit: Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Portuguese winger Pedro Neto is one of the Premier League’s great unheralded talents.

Successive managers at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea would have liked more goals from the 25-year-old given his ability and directness, but he is always a threat in the attacking third and has consistently proved one of the toughest assignments for full-backs in England’s top division for the last six years.

11. Christian Pulisic

USMNT star Christian Pulisic has delivered consistently for three of Europe’s biggest clubs for a decade.

Now 27, he was the great hope of the American game when he emerged from the youth ranks at Borussia Dortmund and will pass 100 international caps before he turns 30. Living up to expectations has been a significant weight for American players but Pulisic, a lethal attacking midfielder, has played a starring role for Dortmund, Chelsea and Milan.

10. Inaki Williams

He may have only started truly receiving his plaudits since his sibling came along – but Inaki Williams, much like his younger brother, Nico, is every full-back’s worst nightmare.

Pace and trickery give the Basque-born Ghana international everything required to beat any man in a one-on-one situation, often making his opposite number look silly in the process.

Williams has racked up 471 appearances for Athletic Club, netting 111 goals: a true modern-day club legend, showing unbreakable commitment to a community that took his family in as one of their own, following his parents’ perilous journey across the Sahara to get there while pregnant with the older Williams. He will have fielded plenty of offers elsewhere, likely with heftier pay packets and glitzier stadia, but nothing could replace the legacy he’ll leave at San Mames.

9. Bryan Mbeumo

Bryan Mbeumo has been one of Manchester United's best signings in years (Image credit: Getty Images)

Making a move from a midtable club to Manchester United hasn’t always been a sure thing, but Bryan Mbeumo has started his Old Trafford career with the same frenzy that he showed at Brentford.

The Cameroonian almost defies gravity sometimes: even when the winds are blowing against Ruben Amorim’s side, Mbeumo has the gusto to drive the side forward, with his power, movement and speed much-needed in transition.

He’s developed into one of the most dangerous attackers in Europe.

8. Lionel Messi

Yes, still.

He’s Lionel Messi, what do you want us to say? Even in his twilight, the GOAT is still doing GOAT things: it’s telling that even two decades into a career that has seen him continually reinvent the sport, and thousands of imitators labelled as the ‘next Messi’, he’s still utterly unique.

He’s incomparable to anyone: he could play into his 60s and he’s probably still never lose it. Recent triumph with Inter Miami show, too, that his stats show no sign of dropping off either. A second World Cup win isn't beyond the realms of possibility…

7. Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has been a great signing for Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been wildly inconsistent this season but it says a lot that their best attacker has been Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghanaian has long been a Swiss Army knife in attack, able to bend his game depending on the coach’s wishes and perhaps that was the thinking behind signing him for a manager like Thomas Frank, who revels in adapting his style.

So far, we’ve seen more of a transitional Kudus, able to get Spurs up the pitch with his sheer will – but has shown

6. Rodrygo

Rodrygo was heavily linked with a Bernabeu exit over the summer – but the Brazilian simply is Real Madrid.

He’s a big-game player, excels in tight spaces and brings the best out of the Galacticos around him with a bewitching combination of creativity and devastation when he gets into the right areas.

With plenty of competition under Xabi Alonso, it wouldn’t be a surprise if those transfer rumours rear their head again – and whoever gets Rodrygo will be signing one of the most exciting wingers in world football: perhaps he’d be better appreciated if he played elsewhere.

5. Desire Doue

A 10/10 Champions League final made the world sit up – but FourFourTwo ranked him at no.8 in our list of the most exciting teenagers to watch at the start of last season.

It’s been touted over the past year or so that Desire Doue is one of a dying breed: a true entertainer, brought up on tapes of Neymar, evoking the spirit of Ronaldinho. It’s seemingly fitting, therefore, for him to make the Parc des Princes his playground.

It shouldn’t be overlooked, however, that Doue is far more than a Joga Bonito merchant. He’s diligent and disciplined, able to press in the first line or second: it’s rare for such an entertainer to be so impressive out of position.

Doue will forever be known as the boy who led Paris Saint-Germain to the promised land but there’s a reason that he succeeded where the likes of Messi and Mbappe couldn’t. The French youngster is one of the most phenomenally talented starlets in world football right now – but that talent’s nothing without the world-class drive backing it up.

4. Michael Olise

Michael Olise celebrates a goal against Chelsea (Image credit: Jasmin Walter - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Over the last couple of years, Michael Olise has raised his game to new levels. At Crystal Palace, he was always effortless, deft and mercurial: now, he’s adding the output with his numbers in Germany among the very best in the world.

Though he’s still one of the best right-wingers on Earth, Olise has moved central to the no.10 position at times under Vincent Kompany, where he started to dictate games for Bayern Munich – and he’ll be expected to start for France at World Cup 2026.

Watching him progress to a world-class level has been a joy.

3. Mohamed Salah

We can talk about his finishing ability, his movement, his speed or his knack of beating full-backs, but what Mohamed Salah has achieved since returning to the Premier League is testament to his incredible mentality.

He’s fourth on the all-time scorers list in the division all from the right flank – he’s managed to transform the way that wingers are viewed and he almost singlehandedly won Liverpool the league last season with an unbelievable individual campaign that will go down in history.

Now that time could well be up at Anfield, attention turns to his national team and establishing a legacy with the Pharaohs: he’s never won an international tournament and with AFCON coming up before what would well be his last World Cup, Salah still has time to write a few more pages in the history books.

2. Bukayo Saka

Arsenal have signed wonderkids from Real Madrid, strikers who have scored 100 goals in two years and £100m box-to-box England regulars… but their best player is still a kid from Hale End whose outstanding trait is that he simply always makes the right decision.

Bukayo Saka is a special winger: he can beat a man on either side, has two trademark finishes – the left-footed curl from the right half-space and the right-footed smash into the roof of the net – and his passing is as measured and composed as he is. But fittingly for a wonderkid lauded for his GCSE results when he burst onto the scene, it’s his intelligence that sets him apart.

Others may be stronger, quicker or more powerful (not many, though), but no one uses what they have better than Saka does.

1. Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal in action against Athletic Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

The youngest footballer ever nominated for the Ballon d’Or, Lamine Yamal is still only 18 years old and already looks like he’s been playing at the very top level for a decade or longer. Yes, we know you know that – but it’s still normalised that a talent this good is this young.

Yamal is generational: that’s a word that’s chucked around these days, but he’s simply unstoppable. The Barcelona teen can beat you for pace or with a pass: he’s boundlessly creative, he has a rocket in his locker and as a winger, he can beat you inside or out. Even when Barcelona were dumped out of the Champions League in a 7-6 aggregate tie to Inter Milan, the teenager was tearing his opponents apart time and time again.

How good could he become? He’s already his club’s and country’s best player and potentially the best in the world. Lionel Messi: he’s coming for your legacy…