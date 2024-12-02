Managers who won major trophies in club and international football

Club football and international football can be very different games, and it takes a certain kind of manager to succeed in both.

All of the following coaches have done exactly that, winning at least one of the biggest honours on each stage, from the Copa Libertadores to the World Cup.

Let’s take a look at this fairly exclusive group of gaffers…

Luis Aragones

Luis Aragones as Spain manager at Euro 2008 (Image credit: Alamy)

A LaLiga champion and Copa del Rey winner as an Atletico Madrid player, Luis Aragones repeated the trick during his first spell as manager of the club – before claiming two further Copa del Rey crowns in subsequent spells in charge and lifting the same trophy with Barcelona.

The ex-Spain international later led his nation to their second major honour, triumphing at Euro 2008.

Franz Beckenbauer

Franz Beckenbauer as West Germany manager at the 1990 World Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

Bayern Munich and Germany’s greatest player of all time, Franz Beckenbauer captained club and country to the biggest honours available: the European Cup with Bayern, three years on the trot from 1974 to 1976, and the Euros and World Cup with West Germany.

Der Kaiser then carried his immense success into management, guiding his homeland to 1990 World Cup glory, Bavaria’s finest to the Bundesliga title and UEFA Cup, and Marseille to the French championship.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hugo Broos

Hugo Broos as manager of Club Brugge in 1995 (Image credit: Alamy)

Hugo Broos won the Belgian title managing both of the clubs he played for: Club Brugge twice during the 90s – doing the 1995/96 double, retaining the cup from the previous season – and Anderlecht in 2004.

In 2016, Broos entered international management for the first time, taking charge of Cameroon; the following year, he led the Indomitable Lions to their first Africa Cup of Nations win since 2002.

Vicente del Bosque

Vicente del Bosque lifts the World Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

In 2010, Vicente del Bosque delivered the big one for Spain: the World Cup, two years before overseeing La Roja’s defence of their European Championship crown.

The great moustachioed tactician had previously coached Real Madrid to two LaLiga titles – having won five while playing for the club – and two Champions Leagues during the early years of the Galacticos era.

Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps holds the World Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

Another member of the elite group to have won the World Cup as both player and manager, Didier Deschamps coached France to glory at Russia 2018 – 20 years after he had captained Les Bleus to victory on home soil.

Deschamps had previously claimed the 2009/10 Ligue 1 title as boss of Marseille, where was a Champions League-winning skipper in 1993.

Roberto Mancini

Roberto Mancini carries the Premier League trophy, 2012 (Image credit: Alamy)

In 2001, within months of taking his first job in management at Fiorentina, Roberto Mancini got his hands on the Coppa Italia – which he won again with Lazio then Inter.

After steering Inter to three Serie A titles on the spin, Mancini headed to Manchester City and delivered the club’s first FA Cup since 1969 and first top-flight title since 1968.

He added his maiden international trophy in 2021, guiding his native Italy to Euros glory.

Francisco Maturana

Francisco Maturana as manager of Colombia in 2001 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Colombian Francisco Maturana spent almost his entire playing career with Atletico Nacional in his homeland, and he returned as manager to secure 1989 Copa Libertadores victory, the club’s first – while also coaching the national team.

In 2001, Maturana had his third spell as Colombia boss, and during it he led Los Cafeteros to their maiden Copa America crown.

Cesar Luis Menotti

Cesar Luis Menotti as Argentina manager at the 1978 World Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

An icon of the Argentine game, Cesar Luis Menotti oversaw his home country’s first World Cup triumph, as hosts in 1978.

Five years later, El Flaco (Slim) headed to Europe to take the reins at Barcelona – where, with a team featuring compatriot Diego Maradona, he won the 1982/83 Copa del Rey.

Rinus Michels

Rinus Michels managing the Netherlands at Euro 1988 (Image credit: Alamy)

The godfather of Total Football, Rinus Michels is rightly regarded as one of the greatest managers in football history.

At club level, The General excelled at Ajax and Barcelona – tasting league and domestic cup success with both, and winning the European Cup with the former – as well as leading Koln to victory in the DFB-Pokal (German Cup).

Internationally, Michels steered his native Netherlands to their first major title at Euro 1988.

Alf Ramsey

Alf Ramsey with the Jules Rimet trophy after England's 1966 World Cup victory (Image credit: Alamy)

Knighted after guiding England to their famous World Cup triumph of 1966, Alf Ramsey had previously been a First Division champion.

In 1962, 11 years on from winning the title as a Tottenham player, he was in charge of Ipswich as they were crowned champions of England for the very first time.

Otto Rehhagel

Otto Rehhagel with the Bundesliga trophy after managing Kaiserslautern to the 1997/98 title (Image credit: Alamy)

In masterminding Greece’s improbable Euro 2004 victory, German Otto Rehhagel became the first manager to win the European Championship or World Cup while coaching a country other than their own.

And he was no stranger to underdog success, having previously overseen Kaiserslautern’s remarkable 1997/98 Bundesliga title triumph – having only taken them up as second-tier champions the previous campaign.

Earlier in his career, Rehhagel managed Werder Bremen to two Bundesliga titles and won three DFB-Pokals – three with Bremen and one with Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Fernando Santos

Fernando Santos celebrates with the European Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernando Santos spent the best part of a decade in charge of Portugal and led his homeland to major tournament success for the very first time at Euro 2016 – where his side upset hosts France in the final.

Prior to that, Santos had won the Portuguese title and two domestic cups with Porto, and a Greek Cup at AEK Athens.

Luiz Felipe Scolari

Luiz Felipe Scolari managing Brazil at the 2002 World Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

Luiz Felipe Scolari’s itinerant coaching career has seen him manage clubs and national teams on multiple continents.

But Big Phil’s biggest successes have been thoroughly Brazilian ones: 2002 World Cup glory, plus Copa Libertadores wins with two clubs from his home country, Gremio in 1995 and Palmeiras four years later.

Oscar Tabarez

Oscar Tabarez during a training session at the 2011 Copa America (Image credit: Alamy)

The school teacher who became a revered coach, Oscar Tabarez is a legend of Uruguayan football.

He claimed his first major honour in 1987, leading Penarol to victory in the Copa Libertadores – a year before his first of two spells in charge of the national team, the second of which saw him win the 2011 Copa America in neighbouring Argentina.

Tite

Tite with the Copa Libertadores trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

A 2012 Copa Libertadores and Club World Cup winner as Corinthians boss – pulling off a shock win over Chelsea in the final of the latter competition – Tite got the ultimate job as manager of Brazil in 2016.

Three years later, the former midfielder steered his home nation to victory at their home Copa America.

Jose Villalonga

Jose Villalonga pictured in 1956 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among the most successful managers of his generation, Jose Villalonga got his hands major silverware with both big Madrid clubs and the Spanish national team.

After claiming two league titles and back-to-back European Cups with Real Madrid during the 50s, Villalonga crossed to local rivals Atletico – where he claimed successive victories in the Copa del Generalisimo (as the Copa del Rey was known under the dictatorship of Francisco Franco) and lifted the 1961/62 Cup Winners’ Cup.

Then, in 1964, he guided Spain to glory on home soil at the second-ever European Championship.