Italy World Cup 2022 squad: Roberto Mancini names his final qualification squad
The Italy World Cup 2022 squad starts shaping up from here, as Roberto Mancini names his team for the final round of qualifiers
The Italy World Cup 2022 squad will be named in around 12 months' time. Today, Roberto Mancini takes a step closer to that final 23, with his last selection for the group stage qualifiers.
Giorgio Chiellini was initially selected for the Azzurri's upcoming games, but the veteran defender has been forced to drop out due to injury. Marco Verratti is also on the treatment table back in Paris, while Ciro Immobile picked up a muscular problem in training.
Familiar faces such as Leonardo Bonucci and Gigi Donnarumma will be involved as Italy look to secure their spot in Qatar. Nicolo Zaniolo has been drafted back into the squad after missing the Nations League Finals in October, while Torino midfielder Tommaso Pobega has earned his first ever call-up to the senior side.
Pobega is one of 10 players in the squad with 10 caps or fewer, along with the likes of Giacomo Raspadori, Alessandro Bastoni and Gianluca Scamacca.
Italy World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad
- GK: Alessio Cragno, Cagliari
- GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma, PSG
- GK: Alex Meret, Napoli
- GK: Salvatore Sirigu, Genoa
- DF: Francesco Acerbi, Lazio
- DF: Alessandro Bastoni, Inter
- DF: Cristiano Biraghi, Fiorentina
- DF: Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus
- DF: Davide Calabria, AC Milan
- DF: Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus
- DF: Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Napoli
- DF: Emerson Palmieri, Lyon
- DF: Gianluca Mancini, Roma
- MF: Nicolo Barella, Inter
- MF: Bryan Cristante, Roma
- MF: Jorginho, Chelsea
- MF: Manuel Locatelli, Juventus
- MF: Lorenzo Pellegrini, Roma
- MF: Tommaso Pobega, Torino
- MF: Sandro Tonali, AC Milan
- MF: Nicolo Zaniolo, Roma
- FW: Andrea Belotti, Torino
- FW: Domenico Berardi, Sassuolo
- FW: Federico Bernardeschi, Juventus
- FW: Federico Chiesa, Juventus
- FW: Ciro Immobile, Lazio
- FW: Lorenzo Insigne, Napoli
- FW: Giacomo Raspadori, Sassuolo
How many players are Italy allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?
Roberto Mancini was permitted 26 players for Euro 2020, due to the potential of COVID-19 outbreaks during the tournament. For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - unless otherwise stated - it is expected that the squad number will be reduced back down to the usual 23.
This could well be adjusted, however, in the coming months. Substitute numbers were raised during the pandemic too, allowing five changes to be made a game instead of the regular three. This has remained this season in international competition: it is possible that the squad number will increase to 26 once more - especially with the World Cup taking place midseason.
When will the final Italy 2022 World Cup squad be announced?
The 2022 World Cup takes place in November of next year. It is expected that the preparations for the tournament will begin as soon as next summer.
While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.
This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.
Who will make the final Italy 2022 World Cup squad?
Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Roberto Mancini's final Italy 2022 World Cup squad.
Gianluigi Donnarumma is firmly established as Italy's No.1 goalkeeper and he will be on the plane to Qatar even if he continues to struggle for game time at PSG. Despite their advancing years, it is equally hard to see defensive stalwarts Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci being left out.
Marco Verratti and Jorginho will start in midfield if fit, although the former has a habit of picking up untimely injuries ahead of major tournaments. Ciro Immobile is not as prolific for his country as he is at club level, but he too will be among Mancini's first picks.
Elsewhere in attack Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Chiesa will be part of Italy's travelling party next November, unless something goes drastically wrong in the meantime.
