Yaya Toure reunites with ex-Manchester City boss in new international coaching role

Yaya Toure has joined the Saudi Arabia national team as assistant coach to Roberto Mancini, his manager at Manchester City between 2009 and 2013.

Toure left the same role at Belgian club Standard Liege after just fourth months, having also held brief coaching positions at Ukraine's Olimpik Donetsk, Russia's Akhmat Grozny and Tottenham Hotspur's academy. His latest job is the fifth in a little over two-and-a-half years.

Toure represented City from 2010 to 2018, winning three Premier League titles, the FA Cup and two League Cup trophies. Two of these came under Mancini, who signed him in the summer of 2010 and transformed him into a more attacking player.

The former Ivory Coast midfielder, who is Muslim, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "When Roberto asked if I would join him in Saudi Arabia for this important project, while it was difficult to step away from Standard Liege, I knew it was the right move for me. I have always looked up to Roberto – so to work with him and learn from him is a perfect fit.

"Being part of football in Saudi Arabia gives me an opportunity to work in a Muslim country for the first time in my career. This is something I have always wanted to do. I cannot wait to get out on the field and start coaching at an exciting time for the game in Saudi Arabia!"

"Although it was short, positive memories of my time at Standard Liege will never leave me," he added of his time in Belgium. "I now have a special bond with this great club. The fans are incredible. Their passion for their club is unbelievable. They welcomed me into their club and I am thankful to them for this."

Mancini took over the Saudi national side in August this year, having resigned from managing Italy after five years. He won the 2020 European Championship with the Azzurri but failed to qualify for the subsequent World Cup, and has taken much of his back room staff with him – including ex-Juventus and Crystal Palace man Attilio Lombardo.

Saudi Arabia currently sit 57th in the FIFA world rankings and are scheduled to host the 2034 World Cup, a decision that has been heavily criticised.

More Manchester City stories

Rodri recently called for action to be taken to stop European football losing more stars to Saudi Arabia.

Pep Guardiola has discussed his future, teasing Juventus as a potential destination in the future.

Meanwhile, midfielder Bernardo Silva could leave City for a cut-price £50 million due to a special release clause.