Mascherano: Barcelona's never say die attitude made the difference

Javier Mascherano has hailed Barcelona's attitude in the wake of their hard-fought 2-1 Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

The Catalans had difficulty breaking down the Leverkusen defence without Lionel Messi and were still trailing 1-0 with 10 minutes left on the clock.

However, late goals from Sergi Roberto and Luis Suarez eventually helped them to victory at Camp Nou and Mascherano was particularly pleased with their show of character.

"Our momentum, the team spirit and never-say-die attitude was crucial in a game we had to win," Mascherano told Barca TV.

Barcelona lost Andres Iniesta to a hamstring injury on Tuesday after Messi previously sustained a knee injury against Las Palmas at the weekend, but Mascherano is confident they can cope with their stars' absence.

"We have important players injured, but that's football and we have a squad to succeed. Now is the time for those in the background to step up, it is an opportunity for those who do not often get minutes.

"Those of us who are fit and healthy have to keep going and win while the others recuperate."