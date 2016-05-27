Mascherano opens up on Juventus rumours

Javier Mascherano acknowledged talk of a potential Juventus switch as just a "rumour", but the Barcelona defender could not guarantee his future with the Catalan giants.

Mascherano has been heavily linked with a move to Italian champions Juventus in recent days as the club look to strengthen their squad for the Champions League.

The Argentina international, who joined Barca in 2010, has two years left to run on his contract at Camp Nou.

However, when asked where his future lies, Mascherano was not able to give a definitive answer.

"There will come a day where everything has to end," the 31-year-old told TyC Sports.

"I don't know if it will be now, in one year, or in two or even three.

"I always analyse everything, and it's obvious that at this point [the Juventus talk] is just a rumour.

"I am at Barcelona, and I am very grateful to the club. As for the future? I don't like to hang on to anything."

When asked if he is considering a return to play in Argentina in the future, Mascherano said: "I have considered many times I would not return, because I have the sensation I wouldn't do it.

"I am a person who always sees the negatives more than the positives, and that makes me maintain my alertness. I've never slept on my laurels.

"I always have the sensation that there won't be any more games for me in the future."