The Juventus 2025/26 home kit is out and features a stunning twist on the Bianconeri’s iconic black and white stripes

Adidas have used pink on the new Juve shirt

The new Juventus 2024/25 home kit, has been unveiled by Adidas, featuring a fresh take on the club’s iconic stripes, which have been offset and varied in width, and feature timeless pink details in a nod to 'The Old Lady' and the Juve heritage.

With one game remaining in the Serie A season, Juventus are sitting in fourth spot, and are battling it out for the last remaining Champions League spot.

Rivals Roma and Lazio are looking to gain from any Juventus slip ups, but Juve know a win against Venezia, on Sunday will secure Champions League football next season – and the highest level European competition is the very place to showcase this stunning new kit by Adidas.

The Juventus 2025/26 home kit is a nod to the club's history and Italian fashion

Star forward Kenan Yıldız in the new 25/26 Juventus FC home shirt (Image credit: Adidas)

The new Juve home kit for the upcoming 2025/26 season features a design steeped in tradition, and showcases the Bianconeri’s iconic black and white stripes which are re-interpreted in a bold new design, and pay's homage to the rich history and youthful spirit that defines the Italian giants.

‘We Are Youth. Since 1897’ is the philosophy that defines what Adidas says is, "an ever-evolving identity for Juve and has guided the intensity and purpose of the club since the beginning."

The jersey is adorned with the club crest and features Adidas’ three-stripes branding running down the shoulders in pink, in recognition of the club’s founding traditions. Further detailing includes three pink stars above the crest, which represent the 30 league championships the club has won.

The shirt will be accompanied by the traditional solid black shorts and black socks, both of which will carry the iconic three stripes of the brand in the same pink detail.

The new Juve jersey is crafted for performance and to help provide world-class players with the confidence to play under pressure, the lightweight jerseys feature the latest in technology which has been created in close collaboration with players throughout the development process.

The on-field version of the jersey is constructed with HEAT.RDY technology, using advanced materials to maximise air flow to keep players feeling cool, while the fan version features Aeroready technology, which uses sweat-wicking and absorbent materials to keep the body feeling dry. Completing the look is the return of the Teamgeist collar, a design originally worn by international teams during the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

The on-field version has an RRP of £120, with the fan version starting at £85, and available at Adidas, the Juventus Stores in Turin, Milan and Rome, and from the official Juventus Online Store.

Image 1 of 4 Details of the new Adidas Juventus 2025/26 home jersey (Image credit: Adidas) Details of the new Adidas Juventus 2025/26 home jersey (Image credit: Adidas) Details of the new Adidas Juventus 2025/26 home jersey (Image credit: Adidas) Details of the new Adidas Juventus 2025/26 home jersey (Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas added, “We’re proud to continue our journey with Juventus – a historic club with one of the most passionate fanbases in world football. The new home kit is a bold expression of the Juve traditions, identity, and blends the iconic stripes with Italian fashion. We’re excited to keep pushing boundaries in performance and style, supporting the club and its supporters into this next chapter.”

The new shirt could be one of the best Juventus home jerseys ever, and even one of the best Adidas shirts of all time. It's hard to keep the black and white stripes looking fresh when it comes to a Juve home shirt, but Adidas have certainly achieved it here, and it's sure to be a big hit with fans.