Mathoho fires Chiefs past Bamenda in Caf CL first-leg

Kaizer Chiefs secured a narrow 1-0 victory over PWD Bamenda in the Caf Champions League preliminary round first-leg match on Sunday afternoon.

The Soweto giants made five change to their side that were defeated by Swallows FC as Erick Mathoho, Bernard Parker, Anthony Akumu, Njabulo Blom and Siphelele Ntshangase were named in the starting line up.

The visitors put Amakhosi under pressure during the early exchanges of the game forcing Itumeleng Khune into makes a number of saves to deny Bamenda.

Amakhosi had a chance to put his side ahead midway through the half but Bamenda goalkeeper Haschou Kerrido was on hand to deny the veteran striker's shot at goal.

Khune kept his side in the game just before the break when he was called into action to make a great save at the near post to deny the visitors.

The game went into the half time break locked at 0-0 with neither side able to create any clear cut chances at goal.

Gavin Hunt made his first substitution at the start of the second half as Yagan Sasman came in to replace Ramahlwe Mphahlele in defence.

Khune was then called into action moments later when he produced a great save to deny Bamenda from breaking the deadlock to keep the scoreline at 0-0.

The home side then made their second change in the 77th minute when Leonardo Castro was taken off and replace by Lebogang Manyama with 13 minutes left to play.

Manyama then made an instant impact since coming off from the bench to set up Mathoho, who nodded the ball home from the corner with six-minute left to play until the final whistle.

Bamenda were then awarded a penalty in the final minute of the game but Khune produced a fine save to keep out the spot-kick as his side earned a 1-0 victory over the Cameroonian side heading into the second leg on Friday.