Liverpool report: €60m fee set for signing option, in 'unprecedented' deal

Liverpool have secured an option for the future, as they look to improve on a winning squad

Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, celebrates the teams victory and confirmation of winning the Premier League title after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on April 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England.
Arne Slot is busy improving his squad (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are to profit from an “unprecedented” deal, with a £50 million fee for a signing.

The Reds won the Premier League at a canter last season, finishing 10 points ahead of second, but despite losing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool boss Arne Slot looks like he could have stronger options in depth and superstar buys, with the club raising both the floor and the ceiling of the team.

Having confirmed Florian Wirtz' arrival, whose £106.94m move from Bayer Leverkusen, making him the fifth-most expensive player of all time, there's no stopping Liverpool from further business.

Liverpool have secured a savvy piece of business

Florian Wirtz is unveiled as a Liverpool player after his signing at AXA Training Centre on June 20, 2025 in Kirkby, England.

Florian Wirtz was unveiled as a Liverpool player recently (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

After bringing in Jeremie Frimpong and Wirtz – the latter of whom is ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now – Liverpool are said to be looking for another centre-back and a centre-forward.

Marc Guehi has been touted as an option, with the Crystal Palace star approaching the final year of his contract, while Alexander Isak is the ideal option in attack.

Alexander Isak is valued by Newcastle United at around £150m

Alexander Isak is wanted as a new striker at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jarell Quansah has moved to Leverkusen in the opposite direction, with the Reds expecting to receive at least £30m from a signing described as “unprecedented” for the Bundesliga outfit – but an added detail has now been clarified.

With transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealing in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Liverpool have a buy-back clause on Jarell Quansah, following the 22-year-old's move to Leverkusen, Bild in Germany are reporting via Sport Witness that the fee to trigger a re-signing will be €60m – around £50m.

FourFourTwo understands that Quansah is still highly thought of at Liverpool, with such a buy-back option welcome, should the centre-back develop well under Erik ten Hag.

The clause will last for the entirety of Quansah's contract – until 2030 – but will expire should he sign an extension.

Liverpool, England - March 11: Jarell Quansah of Liverpool FC controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on March 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Jarell Quansah has left Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should Guehi join, the likelihood of Quansah re-joining the Merseysiders would undoubtedly drop – but with Virgil van Dijk now 33 and Ibrahima Konate of interest to Real Madrid, the future of Liverpool's defence is uncertain.

Quansah is worth €20m, according to Transfermarkt.

