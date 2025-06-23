Vinicius Jr teams up with Pepsi to launch revolutionary new 'Wear-A-Ball' - a football that turns into a jacket

We’ve all been there. The sun comes out during these barren, football-free summer months, so you’re straight down the park with your mates for a kick-about.

But then, the heavens open and because you didn’t bring a jacket, you’re soaked wet through. It’s a very British problem, but now, thanks to Pepsi and Clint419 with COPA90, a solution has arrived.

That’s because the brands have combined to produce the ‘Wear-A-Ball’ - a jacket that transforms into a ball in just minutes.

Introducing the ‘Wear-A-Ball’ from Pepsi, Clint419 and COPA90

Here's how the ball looks as a jacket (Image credit: Pepsi)

So how does it work? The world-first innovation uses a combination of innovative design, such as a proprietary construction technique, and lightweight, 100% recycled polyester.

Once unzipped and fully deflated, the flat-laid ball sits flush inside the neck panel of the jacket and can be adjusted around the waist pockets to fit the individual in the same style as a backpack. The makers add that to ensure the playability of the ball wasn't compromised, the jacket had to be created with the lightest weight material so that it would easily pack inside the ball.

Vinicius Jr shows off his 'Wear-A-Ball' (Image credit: Pepsi)

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr is a fan, and had this to say: “My childhood was spent playing football on the streets of São Gonçalo (Rio de Janeiro) and that’s where I fell in love with the sport.

“We didn’t need much to enjoy the game. This jacket is a reminder that football isn't just for stadiums, it's for the streets - and real fans are always going to find ways to refresh the game.”

The hooded jacket features reflective silver accents across the chest with the Pepsi globe logo adorned on the front, with a Clint419-inspired silhouette in an electric blue and black colourway.

If you want to get your hands on one, then Pepsi will release a limited run of the product to fans that buy one of their limited-edition football shirts via Classic Football Shirts.

Pepsi, Clint419 and COPA90 have teamed up to produce the 'Wear-A-Ball' (Image credit: Pepsi)

There are 25 Wear-A-Balls to win online and in their Manchester and London stores. Selection will be fair and at random whilst stock lasts.

So, if you’re a multitasker who wants to get your hands on this brand new product, you’ll need to be quick.⠀