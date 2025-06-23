Manchester City ready to bin expensive January signing in shock u-turn: report

Manchester City are prepared to sanction a move for a major January signing to leave the club.

2025 has been a massive year for City in the transfer market, with close to £350 million spent on rebuilding Pep Guardiola's squad, following a poor season in which the Sky Blues were off the pace in the Premier League and out of the title race by Christmas.

With transfer business still ticking off for Guardiola, the Catalan is now ready to make ruthless decisions with his squad, as he gets to grips with reshaping his team ahead of the new season.

Manchester City ready to dispose of major signing

Pep Guardiola has to manage his squad carefully (Image credit: Alamy)

In May, Guardiola said that he would quit if the size of his squad wasn't reduced by the start of the new season – but as relayed by SuperSport recently, the City boss has claimed shed further light on his opinion of a bloated squad.

“I would love to have the players we have right now all season," Guardiola told reporters in Atlanta, clarifying, “The problem is they will be unhappy during the season, they will be sad, they will be disappointed: [and] I don't want that.”

City have a bigger squad than perhaps Guardiola would like (Image credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

There are several potential candidates to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer, such as Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker – but Spanish outlet Fichajes has revealed a more surprising name in Nico Gonzalez.

The Spaniard joined City for a £50m fee, making him one of the top 100 most expensive players of all time – but he has played just 16 times in all competitions under Guardiola, deputising for 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, in the no.6 role.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With Rodri now back in action with City and Guardiola having signed another player who can fulfil the role in Tijjani Reijnders – ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best central midfielders in the world right now – Fichajes claims that City are considering sending Gonzalez to Villarreal on loan, to get the minutes he wants.

FourFourTwo understands that the 23-year-old was brought in partly due to his tutelage at La Masia, meaning that he could adapt quickly to Guardiola's style of play: but given that Rodri is expected to start the majority of games, the Citizens require a backup who can perhaps double up in another role, such as Reijnders as a no.8.

Nico Gonzalez signed from Porto in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

City also have the likes of Gundogan, Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes and Bernardo Silva as options in a stacked midfield, with Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden, Claudio Echeverri, Nico O'Reilly and James McAtee able to play in a midfield three, too.

Gonzalez is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt.