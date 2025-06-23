Manchester United have already made one big splash this summer, bringing in Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha in a £62.5 million move from Wolves.

And while Ruben Amorim’s Man United are finding a deal for another target in the shape of Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo harder to come by, plenty more players are continuing to be linked with the club.

After last season’s 15th-place finish - their worst of the Premier League era - the club have work to when it comes to constructing a squad that can thrive under Amorim, with the latest name to be linked something of a surprise.

Manchester United linked with surprise new name

Manchester United's hierarchy are stepping up transfer business (Image credit: Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

There could be an entirely new front three at Old Trafford next season, with Cunha already in the bag and Mbeumo heavily linked.

Joshua Zirkzee struggled to score goals after signing last summer, with Rasmus Hojlund also finding it difficult - and with Amorim looking for a more experienced striker, both players could face an uncertain future.

Rasmus Hojlund suffered a difficult season at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

This latest report comes from Italy, where Sunday’s edition of Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the Red Devils are stepping up interest in Fiorentina forward Moise Kean.

Manchester United are said to have dispatched scouts to watch the 25-year-old in action several times in recent months and are now their interest is now ‘more than before’ with their interest stepping up ‘in the last few hours’.

Should the club be seriously considering a move for the 21-time Italy international they will likely have to go up against interest from the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Qadsiah reportedly ready to pay the player’s €52m release clause and hand him a three-year contract worth €45m.

This €97m investment seems high, with naysayers quick to point to Kean’s previous Premier League stint, which was an underwhelming four-year stay at Everton that was punctuated by loan spells to Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus after the Toffees had shelled out €27.5m to Juventus for the player in the summer of 2019.

Kean netted 19 goals for Fiorentina last term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kean managed just four goals in 39 Premier League appearances, with FourFourTwo ranking him at no.2 in a list of Italians who struggled in the Premier League last year.

Juventus re-signed Kean permanently in 2023 and a move to Fiorentina followed last summer, with the forward netting 19 goals to finish second in the Serie A goalscoring charts behind Mateo Retugui.

In FourFourTwo’s view, this is a move that looks very unlikely to come to fruition. Kean - valued at €50m by Transfermarkt - is clearly a more talented player than his time at Everton suggested, but is he a €97m answer to Manchester United’s problems?

The Red Devils have plenty of issues to fix from both a squad and PSR perspective to sort before they could look at a move like this, making the Saudi Pro League a far more likely destination for Kean, should he decide to move on from Fiorentina.