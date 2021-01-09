Middendorp's Maritzburg pile more misery on Chiefs

Two goals from Judas Moseamedi guided Ernst Middendorp’s Maritzburg United side to a 2-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday afternoon, leaving the Glamour Boys with just one win in nine league games this season and just one point above the relegation zone.

Chiefs started the game with a good intent as they went in search of an early goal, but it was the team of Choice who created the first real opening with 10 minutes gone as Chiefs failed to clear their lines after a long Daylon Classen throw, which allowed Riyaaz Ismail a sight at goal but his effort sailed just over.

It was the Glamour Boys’ chance then to try their luck from range as in the 23rd minute, Lazarous Kambole let fly but again it failed to find the target as it flew over the crossbar.

Both teams were struggling to create any chances of note as a tactical battle between Gavin Hunt and former Chiefs boss Ernst Middendorp ensued.

Billiat, however, looked to be a rare spark for Chiefs on the day and he went close with 33 minutes gone as he dribbled pastClayton Daniels in the centre of the park before hittinga curling effort at goal but Jethren Barr watched as it went just wide.

0-0 at the break.

Chiefs were looking for a fast start to the second half and welcomed back last season’s top scorer Samir Nurkovic, as the Serbian was brought on with 59 minutes gone.

It wasn’t Nurkovic, though, who made the impact as Chiefs nemesis Judas Moseamedi got on the end of a looping cross from Malebogo Modise before applying a glancing touch which led Daniel Akpeyi with little chance. 1-0 with 66 minutes gone.

Chiefs were still struggling to carve open Maritzburg with Nurkovic and Kambole both skewing their efforts when provided half chances.

10 minutes to play and Middendorp’s chargers dealt a killer blow and it was that man Moseamedi again who this time ghosted in behind from a long throw-in before beautifully brining it down and smashing his shot past Akpeyi.

Hunt's men tried their best to get back into the game but there was no breaking down a determined and well drilled Maritzburg side on the day.

Chiefs now with just 1 win in 9 matches this season as Hunt continues to struggle.