How Chelsea bos Enzo Maresca is turning pressure into power in their Champions League push 

At Chelsea this season, it hasn’t always been pretty, but something is certainly brewing at Stamford Bridge.

In a season of ups, downs, and doubters, Chelsea have found themselves deep in the fight for Champions League football and it’s not by accident.

For Enzo Maresca, a man tasked with steadying a ship that’s rocked more than once since its Champions League triumph in 2021, the mission now is simple, finish strong, silence the critics, and return the club to where it believes it belongs, amongst Europe’s elite.

Chelsea are showing real resilience

Chelsea beat Everton at Stamford Bridge (Image credit: Getty Images)

What stands out in Chelsea’s recent run-in isn’t just the points on the board, it’s the grit. The fight. The refusal to give in.

Against Fulham, with five games to go, Chelsea showed the kind of spirit that defines a top-four finish. A first-half wobble gave way to a dramatic late winner- a mirror image of the defeat they suffered against the same opposition on Boxing Day. This time, they didn’t fold. They responded.

That kind of resilience doesn’t come out of nowhere. It’s nurtured, cultivated and Maresca, still relatively new to the dugout at Stamford Bridge, is already showing signs of building something tangible. The mentality is slowly but surely improving within his young squad.

Former captain John Terry once recalled how Jose Mourinho used to predict opponents’ lineups and strategies to the smallest detail- psychological tactics that made players believe they were unstoppable. Maresca may not be at that level yet, but his players are starting to show belief. That’s step one.

Maresca has made Chelsea hard to break down

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea’s reputation this season has often lagged behind their numbers. But here’s a stat that cuts through the noise, only four teams have conceded fewer goals.

That’s not the mark of a flaky side. That’s the hallmark of a team that, even when the attacking rhythm isn’t flowing, can dig in and stay in the game. This is where Maresca's coaching shows tactical discipline, organisation, and an ability to suffer- and survive.

Sure, there have been poor days. No one’s sugar-coating that. But over the stretch of the season, the defensive base has been solid- a marked improvement from recent campaigns riddled with inconsistency at the back.

They've turned the pressure into power

Chelsea players are up for the fight (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the early weeks of the season, Maresca deliberately kept expectations low, shielding his squad from the weight of title talk. That approach drew criticism from some quarters, with claims that the team lacked urgency and direction.

Now, the tone has changed.

With Champions League qualification on the line, Maresca has turned up the volume, publicly declaring their top-four ambition. And the squad has responded. Fulham was a turning point, but not the only one. There’s a pattern emerging of late winners, second-half surges, and a group that’s clearly up for the battle.

Chelsea stars are starting to shine at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Chelsea are to pull this off, it will be down to both system and stars. And right now, individual players are stepping up.

Robert Sanchez has found form at a crucial time, producing arguably his best performance in blue against Everton. Moises Caicedo has shown versatility and bite, whether at right-back or in his natural midfield role. And the long-awaited presence of Romeo Lavia is finally adding calm and class to the centre.

Noni Madueke, meanwhile, has emerged as the club’s most dangerous winger, unpredictable, fearless, and finally consistent. They’re not just filling shirts; they’re making statements.

The final push

Young players like Tyrique George will add fresh impetus to Chelsea (Image credit: Alamy)

There are no guarantees in football. Champions League football is still a prize to be fought for. But make no mistake, Chelsea are in the fight.

And with five games to go, Enzo Maresca has his team believing, battling, and building. For the first time in a long while, Chelsea look like a side with direction, resilience, and purpose.

The question now isn’t whether they can make it. It’s whether anyone can stop them.