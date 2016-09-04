MLS Review: Red Bulls keep up pace, Dallas extend lead

New York Red Bulls kept up the pace with their city rivals atop the MLS Eastern Conference courtesy of a 1-0 win away to Vancouver Whitecaps.

Starting Saturday four points behind east leaders New York City, the Red Bulls edged the Whitecaps with a second-half goal to Bradley Wright-Phillips.

The club's record goalscorer found the net five minutes into the second half, extending his season tally to 17 as the Red Bulls moved a point behind NYC.

In the Western Conference, FC Dallas extended their lead atop the standings with a 3-1 win against Portland Timbers.

Mauro Diaz opened the scoring via the penalty spot in the 14th minute, before Victor Ulloa doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Walker Zimmerman made it 3-0 eight minutes into the second period, before Diego Valeri found a consolation for reigning MLS Cup champions the Timbers in the closing stages.

LA Galaxy ended their six-game winless run in the league thanks to a late 2-1 victory at home to Columbus Crew.

The scores were locked at 0-0 approaching the last 10 minutes before Baggio Husidic found the net for the Galaxy.

LA's lead was then doubled four minutes later, with Giovani dos Santos scoring his third goal in five games, with Adam Jahn scoring a consolation for Columbus.

Elsewhere, Chicago Fire got the better of Philadelphia Union 3-0 and New England Revolution accounted for Colorado Rapids 2-0.