Monaco end PSG dominance to win Ligue 1 title

Monaco have won the Ligue 1 title for the first time since 1999-2000 to end Paris Saint-Germain's dominance of the French top flight.

Leonardo Jardim's side came into Wednesday's match with Saint-Etienne knowing they only needed a draw to be mathematically certain of glory, having thumped Lille 4-0 last time out to all but seal the title.

And they were duly crowned champions with a game to spare as Kylian Mbappe's first-half strike set Monaco on course for a 2-0 win that was wrapped up when Valere Germain added a second in stoppage time.

It is Monaco's first top-flight title in 17 years and their eighth in total. It also ends PSG's four-year run of title triumphs in Ligue 1.

Jardim claimed the Superleague title with Olympiacos in 2013, but this is his first trophy since taking charge at Stade Louis II in June 2014.

He has been praised this term for fostering a young and exciting attacking team that has scored 104 goals in 37 league matches.

Six of their players were named in the Ligue 1 team of the season: Danijel Subasic, Djibril Sidibe, Kamil Glik, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Mbappe.

Radamel Falcao did not make that selection, but has also been crucial to Monaco's title success, scoring 21 league goals.

An impressive campaign saw Monaco beaten in the final of the Coupe de la Ligue and the semi-final of the Coupe de France by PSG, while they also reached the last four of the Champions League, where they lost to Juventus.