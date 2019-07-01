Mounie confident Benin can topple Cameroon and reach knockout stages

Steve Mounie is confident Benin will put their goalless draw against Guinea-Bissau behind them and progress to the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Huddersfield striker is expected to lead the line against Cameroon on Tuesday in their final Group F game at the Ismailia Stadium, where a third successive draw will be enough to see them advance.

However, Mounie is targeting a first-ever victory at the 12th attempt in the tournament against Clarence Seedorf’s side to send a daunting message to the rest of the competition.

“The match against Guinea-Bissau is a thing of the past,” Mounie said in a press conference reported on Benin’s Twitter account.

“We are focusing on tomorrow’s game against Cameroon, the reigning African champion. We have been ineffective against Guinea-Bissau but the Squirrels are capable of doing great things.

“We will prove to the world that against Cameroon, we are able to score goals and destabilise a great African defence.”

Cameroon have already secured their place in the last 16 as they sit at the top of pool on four points, two ahead Ghana and Benin, who have identical records.

But Seedorf remains optimistic his side will come out on top in Ismailia following a dull goalless draw against the Black Stars last time out.

“It may not have been good for the fans and we want to do better, but I saw two organised teams who created enough chances to have won,” he said at a press conference.

“We never start a match to draw, we start to win, but I was satisfied with a point.”