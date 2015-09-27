Mourinho the best in the world - Zouma

Kurt Zouma believes Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is the top coach in football and feels working with the Portuguese has improved him as a player.

Centre-back Zouma joined Chelsea from Saint-Etienne in January 2014 and, after returning to the French club on loan for the remainder of that season, broke into the first-team at Stamford Bridge in the previous campaign.

Zouma has now featured in all seven of Chelsea's Premier League matches this season, and believes the tuition from Mourinho has been hugely beneficial.

"Mourinho? When he's not happy he shouts a lot. He has taught me a lot. He does not like losing and expects a lot from me," Zouma told Telefoot.

"Last year he spoke to me a lot about [Real Madrid centre-back] Raph [Varane]. He told me I was making the same mistakes as him.

"For me, he is the best coach in the world."

The 20-year-old, who scored his first Premier League goal for the club in the 2-0 win over Arsenal last week, knows he has to keep putting in the hours to remain in the side, while also speaking of the benefit of playing alongside captain John Terry.

"I want to keep playing, to keep my place in the team. You have to work hard for that," Zouma added.

"The legend [Terry] is always here and is like my teacher when I was little. He is an example for me and tells me a lot of things.

"This is the club I have always dreamed of."