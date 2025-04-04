Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is mastering the art of not panicking

By published

Chelsea beat Tottenham 1-0 on Thursday night, and it showed the promising signs Enzo Maresca has cracked it at Stamford Bridge

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Head Coach Enzo Maresca of Chelsea after his sides 1-0 win during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Stamford Bridge on April 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea beating Tottenham on Thursday night means Italian manager Enzo Maresca could lead the Blues back to Champions League football for the first time since Roman Abramovich sold the club in May 2022.

In that respect, it’s astonishing that a man who is on course to be the best manager under BlueCo ownership is under more scrutiny than some of the managers way below him in the Premier League table.

Since the takeover, Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor, Frank Lampard, and Mauricio Pochettino have all come and gone at Chelsea for different reasons. But Maresca, plucked from Championship side Leicester, is on track by all metrics and could deliver a trophy as well as return Champions League football to Stamford Bridge.

Why Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is the answer

Enzo Maresca wants to trim down his Chelsea squad this month

Maresca is beginning to gain the trust from Chelsea fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s no guarantee that Maresca will get another season if this one doesn’t end well, however. He’d be aware that his predecessor, Mauricio Pochettino, won his last five games, but not even that was enough to save him.

However, against Tottenham, Maresca’s calm and confident demeanuor suggested he’s a man on a mission. At a time when some might panic and change their ways, he’s showing that he knows exactly what he’s doing.

The Reece James Decision

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Reece James of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Stamford Bridge on April 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

James only made a second-half cameo (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s been a lot of talk about the best position for Reece James, and given he played for England and scored a brilliant free kick, it would have been a very delicate decision to leave him out of the starting XI against Spurs. But that’s exactly what Maresca did, and even when he brought him on, it was as a midfielder firstly and later as a member of the back five.

The message has been clear, and the line has been drawn. If James is going to be an absolute superstar, he will have to do so by obeying the demands of his manager - just like he did against Tottenham.

Take his place on the bench, and when he comes on, he plays to the manager’s instructions. What decisions like this do, though, is send a message to the entire squad. If the club captain, who is highly rated by everyone, is being left on the bench for important derby games, then everyone must pull their socks up for the most important run-in for the club in recent times.

The Robert Sanchez situation

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Robert Sanchez of Chelsea gestures whilst holding the ball during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Stamford Bridge on April 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Sanchez is continuing as No.1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Against Spurs, Robert Sanchez kept a clean sheet, albeit with the intervention of VAR to rightly rule out a Pape Matar Sarr strike from 20 yards. Had the goal stood, Sanchez would have had to deal with millions of online abuse from Chelsea fans.

The goalkeeping there left a lot to be desired, but his manager has neither wavered nor succumbed under pressure to drop him entirely. There was a period when he played Filip Jorgensen instead, but it’s crystal clear that Sanchez is Maresca’s trusted pair of hands, and he will either sink or swim with him.

He would have felt vindicated after what was a hard-fought clean sheet and which inclduded a brilliant, smart save from Son Heung-min in the 89th minute. Again, when many have panicked about Sanchez, Maresca has trusted his goalkeeper, and that could be the difference between playing in the Champions League and missing out.

Not afraid to call out the fans

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: A general view as fans of Chelsea wave flags and display a banner reading THE FAMOUS CHELSEA prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Stamford Bridge on April 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge prior to kick-off (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best atmospheres in recent times at Stamford Bridge has been when Chelsea face Tottenham, and Thursday night was no different. There are rivalries, and then there are grudge matches. Chelsea versus Tottenham is a grudge match, and every fan understands that. But every Chelsea fan was on edge when the fourth official’s board went up. With 12 minutes remaining, Maresca turned to the fans just behind his dugout and urged them to keep helping the team.

He shouted, “Help us, help us!” as he demanded more from the home fans. It was no surprise that even Levi Colwill, in his interview with Sky Sports after the game, admitted that the home fans played a role in them getting the three points.

Colwill said: “The fans were amazing out there. They got us through that, I can tell you that.”

Maresca is smart and crafty. He knows when to push the buttons with the fans. Having been tasked with moulding this multi-billion-pound project back into title contenders, wins like the one against Tottenham will certainly count in his favour when the dreaded end-of-season assessment is being carried out.

But however it ends, one thing is certain, the Italian will not panic and will back his players and methods to get this team back to fighting for big things. The hope is that Thursday night will be a start.

Rahman Osman
More about stories
LISBON, PORTUGAL - MARCH 23: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during warm up prior to the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg Two match between Portugal and Denmark at Estadio Jose Alvalade on March 23, 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images)

'Cristiano Ronaldo could buy Wrexham': Ex-Premier League hero makes bold claim about Portuguese star

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha has already expressed his desire to leave the club at the end of the season

Is Matheus Cunha injured this weekend? Premier League injury update
LISBON, PORTUGAL - MARCH 23: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during warm up prior to the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg Two match between Portugal and Denmark at Estadio Jose Alvalade on March 23, 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images)

'Cristiano Ronaldo could buy Wrexham': Ex-Premier League hero makes bold claim about Portuguese star

See more latest
Most Popular
LISBON, PORTUGAL - MARCH 23: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during warm up prior to the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg Two match between Portugal and Denmark at Estadio Jose Alvalade on March 23, 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images)
'Cristiano Ronaldo could buy Wrexham': Ex-Premier League hero makes bold claim about Portuguese star
Wolves forward Matheus Cunha has already expressed his desire to leave the club at the end of the season
Is Matheus Cunha injured this weekend? Premier League injury update
Justin Kluivert has enjoyed a superb season in front of goal
Is Justin Kluivert injured this weekend? Premier League injury update
Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak was substituted during the win over Brentford
Is Newcastle star Alexander Isak injured this week? Premier League injury update
Lauren Hemp of England runs with the ball during the UEFA Women&#039;s EURO 2025 qualifying match between France and England at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on June 4, 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France
Why isn't Lauren Hemp playing for England tonight?
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou speaks to Sky Sports&#039; Patrick Davison
Every word of Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou's astonishing Sky Sports interview, following loss to Chelsea
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes pulled up during his side&#039;s 2-1 win over Fulham
Is Gabriel Magalhaes injured this week? Premier League injury update
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on from the touchline during the Premier League match against Brighton &amp; Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK on 15 March, 2025.
Manchester City report: 'PSG will lose a great player' this summer to Pep Guardiola
Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is set to be in-demand once again this summer
Liverpool report: Marc Guehi 'set for exit' with Virgil van Dijk replacement green-lit
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of the 21-year-old
Why Arsenal wonderkid hailed as greatest-ever is struggling in Spain's second tier