Mourinho denies Diego Costa rift
Diego Costa was left out by Jose Mourinho for Chelsea's trip to Tottenham but the Portuguese says there is no issue between the pair.
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has denied suggestions of a rift between himself and Diego Costa and expressed happiness with how his decision to drop the striker for Sunday's 0-0 draw with Tottenham worked out.
The striker was seen arguing with the Portuguese during the 4-0 win over Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Champions League in midweek, a row Mourinho claimed was settled with "a few kisses and cuddles" at half-time.
However, Costa was omitted from the starting line-up for the trip to White Hart Lane and, having not participated in the warm-up, threw his bib in the manager's direction after Ruben Loftus-Cheek entered as the final substitute in second-half stoppage time.
"[There is] not an issue, not at all. It was just a decision and I think we played really well, the dynamic was really good," Mourinho told BT Sport.
"I don't like my subs to warm up. I just want them to be mentally ready to play when I need them.
"During the second half when I felt that I could eventually use one of them, they went to warm up and he was ready to play.
"[Eden] Hazard and Oscar appeared in dangerous positions, the same as Pedro, so the game went in the direction we wanted to take it.
"I'm really happy with my decision."
