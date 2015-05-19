Mourinho fumes at prospect of Fabregas ban

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho was left fuming at the prosect of losing Cesc Fabregas for the beginning of next season following his dismissal in a 3-0 Premier League defeat at West Brom on Monday.

With the hosts 1-0 up, Spain midfielder Fabregas was shown a straight red card by referee Mike Jones after firing the ball into a crowd of players during a break in play, striking Chris Brunt on the head.

Fabregas is now facing a three-match ban, ruling him out of the opening fixtures of next season.

"Three-game bans for this? Jesus Christ," raged Mourinho. "Three-game bans for this? Okay.

"Of course it's harsh. If we get three games with this... Imagine ... Jesus."

Champions Chelsea end their season with a home clash against Sunderland on Sunday.