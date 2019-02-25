Mourinho: Hazard possesses ‘personality and talent’ to play for Real Madrid
Jose Mourinho has said he believes Eden Hazard has got what it takes to excel at Real Madrid as rumours continue to circulate around the forward's Chelsea future.
The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a move to the La Liga giants at the end of this season, and said earlier this month that a decision has already been made on his next move.
Mourinho, who managed the 28-year-old at Chelsea following his spell as Madrid boss, believes they could be a good match.
“Eden's ambitions, playing at Chelsea his whole life or going out to a giant like Real Madrid,” Mourinho said to DAZN.
“I can't tell you, because I haven't talked to him for quite a while.
“Let's talk about talent. Does he have the talent to play for Real Madrid? He does.
“Does he have the personality to wear a super heavy shirt and play in front of a crowd like the Bernabeu? He has personality, yes.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.