Manchester United make Ollie Watkins a 'priority' as key detail emerges: report

Manchester United are said to have made Ollie Watkins their new prime transfer candidate.

The striker has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, with it thought Unai Emery would entertain a transfer to Manchester United for Watkins, should the correct fee arrive.

But with INEOS having scoured the market for a new addition to lead Ruben Amorim's attack next season, interest in another ex-target has now cooled due to his wishes to play elsewhere.

Ollie Watkins transfer on the cards as striker 'snubs' Old Trafford

Manchester United are rumoured to have enquired about Ollie Watkins's availability (Image credit: Getty Images)

Watkins, 29, would be at the maximum age range the Red Devils look to recruit from this summer, with their 'younger target' model seemingly coming up short given Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee's poor outputs in 2024/25.

Premier League proven now seems to be the order from boss Ruben Amorim, especially given Matheus Cunha, who has already arrived, and Bryan Mbeumo, having been INEOS' prime targets so far this summer.

Manchester United have already completed the signing of Matheus Cunha (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Mirror says Viktor Gyokeres, who had been linked with a reunion with Amorim, does not wish to join Manchester United this summer, and his preference is believed to be Arsenal, who can offer the Sweden international Champions League football.

Any move for Watkins, however, is based on Rasmus Hojlund's future, with Inter Milan thought to be exploring the possibility of a permanent move for the former Atalanta man.

“I do think it is linked to Rasmus Hojlund’s future [Ollie Watkins links] if he goes,” The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell said.

“I’m speaking to people, and that’s perhaps more likely than not at this stage. Even a sale is more likely than a loan. We’ll see how it develops, but Inter are there firmly.

Rasmus Hojlund suffered a difficult season at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

“If he goes, I can’t see how United can’t replace him. They would need an option and Ollie Watkins to my knowledge is one of those options.”

Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike are other names who have been linked with a move to Manchester, but it seems, for now, that INEOS have settled on Watkins as the best option.

The only problem is the fee, with the Villans wanting close to £60million for the England international. Manchester United would be willing to pay nearer to the £40-45million range.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this one could drag on all summer, and we do think a replacement would have to be already through the door if Villa were to consider letting the former Brentford man leave the club.