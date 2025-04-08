'I genuinely think that nobody's listening. Real Madrid's best players are having their athletic and creative juices squeezed out of them - and no one gives a f***' Graham Hunter offers defence for Carlo Ancelotti amid Xabi Alonso prediction

Spanish football expert Graham Hunter provides his thoughts on Carlo Ancelotti as he approaches the final year of his Real Madrid contract

Carlo Ancelotti holds the Champions League trophy after Real Madrid&#039;s win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley in June 2024.
Carlo Ancelotti has experienced plenty of success at Real Madrid, but the wind may be changing (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s still time to turn things around, but 2024/25 is not shaping up to be a vintage year for Real Madrid.

The long-awaited arrival of Kylian Mbappe at the Bernabeu was supposed to supercharge an already all-power Madrid machine – and 32 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions is not to be sniffed at – but results have been patchy by Los Blancos’ standards.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti – ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now – is soon to enter the final year of his contract with the club, and Spanish football expert Graham Hunter has revealed what he thinks comes next.

Why Real Madrid have stuttered and what that means for Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

It's been a challenging season for the Los Blancos boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

Madrid are still fighting to retain their Champions League crown and sit only four points off top spot in La Liga, but 10 losses to last term’s two nods to a team in decline when transfer business suggests they should be improving.

Toni Kroos left in the summer and Dani Carvajal has been out for much of the season with injury, but Hunter believes a much broader issue is behind Ancelotti’s struggles to maintain last season’s levels.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 1: Toni Kroos of Real Madrid celebrate with teammates after winning the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 final match between Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024 in London, England.(Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

In Toni Kroos, Madrid lost a midfield stalwart last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Ancelotti has been cursed by the fixture list,” Hunter told FourFourTwo.

“They've known from the start that a clutch of seven or eight footballers were coming back from summer tournaments and had four days of preseason training: that is like literally trying to push a boulder up Everest.

“And yet… no one gives a f**k.

“Everybody is casting around looking for f**kwit explanations, when the fact is, that their best players having their athletic and creative juices squeezed out of them. And I genuinely think that nobody's listening.”

With Ancelotti’s contract running down amid a tough season with Madrid, links to the top job at the Brazil national team have resurfaced for the 65-year-old.

Despite hoping that Ancelotti stays in the Spanish capital to see out his contract, Hunter predicts a different path due to the season Los Blancos have had so far.

MUNICH, GERMANY - MAY 18: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of FC Bayern Muenchen talks to his player Xabi Alonso during a training session at Saebener Strasse training ground on May 18, 2017 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by A. Hassenstein/FC Bayern via Getty Images ) Real Madrid

Graham Hunter believes Xabi Alonso, once one of Ancelotti's players at Bayern Munich, could take over the Madrid boss' post. (Image credit: Getty Images)

He continued: “My best guess is that I think Madrid will approach Xabi Alonso. Again, my best guess is that I think that he’ll say yes.

“And then with huge sadness for anybody who's got a working brain or an appreciation of decency and talent in football, we might be saying goodbye to Carlo Ancelotti.”

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

