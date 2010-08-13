Mourinho: Real bid for Ozil rejected

"He's a great player and I'd be happy if he came to us but his coach (Thomas Schaaf) said no," Mourinho told reporters after watching his side beat Bayern Munich in a testimonial for former Germany captain Franz Beckenbauer.

The 21-year-old playmaker, part of an exciting World Cup team who finished third in this year's finals in South Africa, has been the target of several major European clubs.

"Now we have to see how it goes on from here. It would be great if he came to us," added Mourinho, hinting Real had not yet given up on the youngster, whose contract runs to 2011.

Mourinho's arrival at the Bernabeu has raised expectations that the Spanish league's big spenders can end Barcelona's two-year reign and Ozil's Germany team mate Sami Khedira has already joined the Madrid club since the World Cup.

