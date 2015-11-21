Neuer: I was at fault for Schalke goal

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has shouldered the blame for Schalke's equaliser in the Bavarians' 3-1 Bundesliga win over his former team at the Veltins Arena.

Pep Guardiola's side took an early lead through David Alaba's deflected strike, but Max Meyer then complicated matters for Bayern with a shot from outside the area that evaded Neuer.

Javi Martinez and Thomas Muller eventually helped Bayern to the full three points, but Neuer was by no means satisfied with his own performance.

"Meyer's shot was a bit unpleasant, but I should still have saved it," Neuer told Bayern Munich's official website.

"His shot gained speed when it hit the wet surface. I wanted to push it around the post, but I sadly failed to do that."

Bayern extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to eight points following second-placed Borussia Dortmund's defeat against Hamburg on Friday and their own win at the Veltins Arena, but Neuer was adamant the title race is not over just yet.

"We deserved our win over Schalke and are now eight points ahead of Dortmund," he added.

"But nothing has been decided yet. We have not won anything yet."