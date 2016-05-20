No room for Tevez, Dybala in Argentina Copa America squad

Carlos Tevez has been excluded from Argentina's 23-man squad for the Copa America Centenario, while Juventus ace Paulo Dybala and Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta also miss out.

But despite Boca Juniors star Tevez and Dybala not making the squad, Argentina – runners-up in three of the last four editions – are not short on attacking options.

Ezequiel Lavezzi's move to the Chinese Super League has not affected his standing with coach Gerardo Martino, as the 31-year-old has made the cut.

Dybala could feature at the Olympics, while Martino will be able to turn to leading trio Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain in America.

Nicolas Gaitan, Angel Di Maria and Erik Lamela offer plenty of options to support the strikers as well.

Manchester United's Sergio Romero remains likely to take the number one jersey despite limited playing time this season, ahead of Nahuel Guzman and Mariano Andujar.

In defence, late bloomer Gabriel Mercado's recent good form for his country sees the 29-year-old River Plate man selected.

He is joined by Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi, United's Marcos Rojo and Everton's Ramiro Funes Mori.

Ahead of them Javier Mascherano adds versatility with the ability to play in midfield or defence, while Lazio's Lucas Biglia and Paris Saint-Germain's Javier Pastore bring more creative qualities to the centre of the park.

Argentina face Panama, Bolivia and reigning champions Chile in Group D.



Argentina squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Mariano Andujar (Estudiantes), Nahuel Guzman (Club Tigres), Sergio Romero (Manchester United)

Defenders: Victor Cuesta (Independiente), Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton), Jonathan Maidana (River), Gabriel Mercado (River), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Facundo Roncaglia (Fiorentina)

Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Augusto Fernandez (Atletico Madrid), Matias Kranevitter (Atletico Madrid), Erik Lamela (Tottenham), Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Javier Pastore (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Nicolas Gaitan (Benfica), Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli), Ezequiel Lavezzi (Hebei Fortune), Lionel Messi (Barcelona)