Pearson staying upbeat despite winless run

Leicester came out on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller with fellow strugglers QPR last Saturday as they suffered a 3-2 home defeat to make it eight games without a win for the Midlands club.

With Liverpool the visitors to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, things are unlikely to get any easier for Pearson's side, however, the 51-year-old is undaunted by the adversity his side are experiencing.

"It remains a tough league for us at the moment but I have belief in the players," Pearson is quoted as saying in the Leicester Mercury. "I saw some positive things that hopefully we will replicate the next time we play.

"We go again. That is how it is. I am certainly not going to be downbeat about it.

"The players have been fine in all honesty. When things go well for you life isn't too tough, is it?

"When you get asked a few questions, as we are at the moment for being in a very difficult run and haven't won in eight games, that is increasingly frustrating for the players.

"I thought the performance [against QPR] was pretty good as an attacking force, but we have to take our chances. It is that simple.

"Ultimately, it is not about talking about it, it is about going out and doing it.

"You work with what you have and I do believe we have quality in the squad.

"We created an awful lot of chances, we just weren't able to take. That is difficult for the players because at the moment they are beating themselves up a wee bit.

"But we will get ourselves going again and get our preparation right for the next game."