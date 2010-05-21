Penpix of Switzerland squad

Diego Benaglio (VfL Wolfsburg). Goalkeeper. Born Sept. 8 1983. Caps 25. Goals 0.

The regular goalkeeper since just before Euro 2008. His career took off when he moved to Wolfsburg from unfashionable Portuguese outfit Nacional Madeira and helped his new club to win the Bundesliga in his first season. Agile, he commands his defence well despite being a quiet character off the pitch.

Johnny Leoni (FC Zurich). Goalkeeper. Born June 30 1984. Caps 0. Goals. 0.

Winner of two Swiss titles with Zurich, Leoni has been called up by his country eight times but has yet to get a game. Has big-match experience having faced Real Madrid, AC Milan and Olympique Marseille in this season's Champions League but his performances were a mixture of good, bad and ugly.

Marco Woelfli (Young Boys Berne). Goalkeeper. Born Aug. 22 1982. Caps 4. Goals. 0.

Captain and the longest-serving player at his club, Woelfli made his international debut two years ago at the age of 26. Played in the final qualifier against Israel which clinched Switzerland's place in South Africa.

Mario Eggimann (Hanover 96). Defender. Born 24.1.81. Caps 8. Goals: 0.

Central defender who spent six seasons at Karlsruhe, captaining the team which won the German second division in 2006/07. Joined Hanover the following year. A surprise call-up as he played in only two World Cup qualifiers and his club spent the season fighting relegation.

Stephane Grichting (Auxerre). Defender. Born March 30 1979. Caps 33. Goals 1.

In his eighth season at Auxerre, Grichting played in all but one of Switzerland's qualifiers. His goal against Greece, his only one at international level, was one of the most important of the campaign.

Stephan Lichtsteiner (Lazio). Defender. Born Jan. 16 1984. Caps 26 Goals 0.

Nicknamed Forrest Gump thanks to his impressive running down the right flank, Lichtsteiner is a reliable right-back who completed an apprenticeship in banking when he was a young player at Grasshoppers Zurich. After three seasons at Lille, he moved to Serie A club Lazio for the 2008-09 season.

Philippe Senderos (Everton). Defender. Born Feb. 14 1985. Caps 38. Goals 5.

Ever-present in the last World Cup and Euro 2008, Senderos's place has come under threat because of a lack of regular first-team football at club level. Having fallen out of favour with Arsenal, he joined Everton on loan in January only to suffer a hip injury. Strong in the air in defence and attack, the polyglot central defender captained the team which won the 2002 European under-17 championship.

Ludovic Magnin (FC Zurich). Defender. Born April 20 1979. Caps 61. Goals 3.

A qualified primary school teacher and unusually excitable by Swiss standards, the first-choice left back enjoys joining the attack and has a decent free kick. Has won Bundesliga titles with Werder Bremen and VfB Stuttgart but left the latter in February after losing his grip on the left-back spot and joined FC Zurich in a move aimed at keeping his Switzerland place.

Steve von Bergen (Hertha Berlin). Defender. Born June 10 1983.