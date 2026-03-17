England travel chaos: Which football matches will be impacted by the upcoming London Tube strikes?

Londoners are gearing up for another round of travel chaos as London Underground drivers prepare to stage a number of 24-hour Tube strikes in the coming weeks.

England fans attending the Three Lions' friendly against Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay side at Wembley on Friday, March 27, will be affected, and will need to be aware that a strike is scheduled for that day.

The strikes will also coincide with a midweek round of Championship matches in April, with Queens Park Rangers' home match against Swansea at Loftus Road on Tuesday, April 21 set to be impacted.

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What matches are set to be impacted by the Tube strike?

QPR's Loftus Road could be impacted (Image credit: PA)

Members of the RMT union are ready to go on strike in a dispute over working hours, as transport bosses push ahead with plans to compress a normal working week into four days, despite this proposal being rejected by a majority of train drivers in a referendum.

The strikes will impact all Tube lines, which means football fans will want to know if any of the matches they are set to attend will be affected.

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While there will be some high-profile matches impacted by the timing of these latest Tube strikes, a number of competitions will be unaffected by the industrial action.

No men's European ties should clash with any strikes, while the FA Cup quarter-finals, semi-finals and final should also be fine, as will this weekend's Carabao Cup final.

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Charlton are also set to play Ipswich Town at The Valley on Wednesday, April 22, which is another date that is currently down for industrial action.

In terms of Premier League matches, nothing is scheduled in during the strikes as things stand; however, it is expected that any matches involving London clubs that were postponed earlier in the season for cup clashes are likely to be rearranged for May 19, 20 or 21 - the final day of which is one of the scheduled strike days.

There is one more doubt in the men's game, as the EFL play-offs have not yet been scheduled.

Arsenal face Chelsea in their Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg on the same day as a Tube strike (Image credit: Photo by Angel Martinez - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The semi-finals are likely to take place a week after the EFL season concludes on the weekend of May 2/3 and could see fixtures slotted into the week commencing Monday, May 20, which is set to see two days of strikes.

In the women's game, Arsenal's Champions League quarter-final at home to Chelsea on Tuesday, March 24 is set to be impacted.

According to TfL, the full list of dates where strikes are planned is as follows: