England travel chaos: Which football matches will be impacted by the upcoming London Tube strikes?

The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Londoners are gearing up for another round of travel chaos as London Underground drivers prepare to stage a number of 24-hour Tube strikes in the coming weeks.
England fans attending the Three Lions' friendly against Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay side at Wembley on Friday, March 27, will be affected, and will need to be aware that a strike is scheduled for that day.
The strikes will also coincide with a midweek round of Championship matches in April, with Queens Park Rangers' home match against Swansea at Loftus Road on Tuesday, April 21 set to be impacted.Article continues below
What matches are set to be impacted by the Tube strike?
Members of the RMT union are ready to go on strike in a dispute over working hours, as transport bosses push ahead with plans to compress a normal working week into four days, despite this proposal being rejected by a majority of train drivers in a referendum.
The strikes will impact all Tube lines, which means football fans will want to know if any of the matches they are set to attend will be affected.
Get VIP England tickets HERE with Seat Unique!
England games are a rite of passage for any match-going fan – and unsurprisingly, hospitality tickets for the national side are amongst the very best in the country with pre-match lounge access, premium padded seats, quality dining and complimentary drinks. Matchday programmes and souvenirs are included, while the views are outstanding. You won't want to miss this.
While there will be some high-profile matches impacted by the timing of these latest Tube strikes, a number of competitions will be unaffected by the industrial action.
No men's European ties should clash with any strikes, while the FA Cup quarter-finals, semi-finals and final should also be fine, as will this weekend's Carabao Cup final.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Charlton are also set to play Ipswich Town at The Valley on Wednesday, April 22, which is another date that is currently down for industrial action.
In terms of Premier League matches, nothing is scheduled in during the strikes as things stand; however, it is expected that any matches involving London clubs that were postponed earlier in the season for cup clashes are likely to be rearranged for May 19, 20 or 21 - the final day of which is one of the scheduled strike days.
There is one more doubt in the men's game, as the EFL play-offs have not yet been scheduled.
The semi-finals are likely to take place a week after the EFL season concludes on the weekend of May 2/3 and could see fixtures slotted into the week commencing Monday, May 20, which is set to see two days of strikes.
In the women's game, Arsenal's Champions League quarter-final at home to Chelsea on Tuesday, March 24 is set to be impacted.
According to TfL, the full list of dates where strikes are planned is as follows:
- Tuesday 24 to Wednesday 25 March
- Thursday 26 to Friday 27 March
- Tuesday 21 to Wednesday 22 April
- Thursday 23 to Friday 24 April
- Tuesday 19 to Wednesday 20 May
- Thursday 21 to Friday 22 May
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.