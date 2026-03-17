Liam Rosenior undermined by Chelsea insider as early team news revealed: report
Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior may be forced to keep his cards even closer to his chest after sensitive information leaks
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Chelsea team news ahead of their Champions League round of 16 second leg match versus Paris Saint-Germain appears to have been leaked for the second week in a row.
The Blues' welcome PSG to Stamford Bridge on the back of two consecutive defeats in all competitions, having lost to the Ligue 1 champions and fellow Champions League outfit Newcastle United last week.
Rosenior enjoyed a promising start as Chelsea head coach and has won 10 of his 17 matches in charge but recent defeats mean pressure has increased, as tends to be the case with Blues bosses.Article continues below
Chelsea team news appears to have been leaked again
The head coach's job has not been made any easier by what appears to be a dressing room leak.
Before the trip to Paris last week, Rosenior's team selection became public knowledge in French media.
He responded: "These things happen. It's disappointing but I'm sure it won't happen again."
Unfortunately for Rosenior, it appears the same has happened again, according to French reports claiming knowledge of the Blues' line-up.
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According to Onze Mondial, Rosenior has dropped centre-half Wesley Fofana from his starting XI this evening.
The Frenchman has started seven of Chelsea's last eight matches in all competitions but is reportedly suffering with discomfort and will take his place on the bench this evening
Jorrel Hato is expected to replace Fofana in the XI, according to the French outlet, alongside Trevoh Chalobah. Malo Gusto, meanwhile, is also a doubt for selection.
For Rosenior, after his previous comments on team news leaks, if he does intend to leave Fofana out of the XI, he will no doubt be disappointed that his plans have become widely known.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, it is far from ideal that Rosenior's line-ups are being leaked to the French press, however, it is an occupational hazard of managing a big club.
PSG are unlikely to be able to do a great deal of specific preparation for a Hato-Chalobah centre-back pairing given the information has been published on the day of the game, so there is not likely to be a tangible advantage for PSG to benefit from.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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