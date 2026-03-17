Quiz! Can you name every club outside Europe's top five leagues to have reached the Champions League quarter-finals?

Which teams from Europe's smaller leagues have got close to getting their hands on this?

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The last-eight of the Champions League will be decided this week, with the six Premier League sides all having plenty of work to do in their last-16 second legs if they are to make it to the quarter-final stage. And while a number of big hitters are set to reach the quarters, we could see some sides from some of Europe's smaller leagues make it to the business end of the competition.

Norwegian hopefuls Bodo/Glimt, who lead Sporting 3-0 at the halfway stage are one of these, and it's their performance which inspired our latest FourFourTwo quiz. We want to know every club outside Europe's top five leagues to have reached the Champions League quarter-finals? There's a total of 20 clubs to name and we've put five minutes on the clock for you to name as many as you can.

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If you've got full marks and earned your Champions League spoils, we've got plenty more quizzes to help you work out the old grey matter. You can test yourself on Premier League goalscorers, top-flight appearance makers, obscure UEFA nations and plenty more waiting for you, courtesy of Kwizly.

We're challenging you to name every player to score 20+ goals in a Premier League season, alongside a tricky task that asks you to sort these players by the number of appearances they made in the Premier League. It is a test of both clinical finishing and top-flight longevity that separates the one-season wonders from the true legends of the game.

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And while we're on the subject of top appearance makers domestically, how about flexing your knowledge on a continental scale by naming every player with over 150 appearances in UEFA club competitions, before taking a step back to name every UEFA nation currently on the map. From the household names to the obscure outliers, it's time to see if your footballing IQ is truly world-class.

If that's not enough for you, then why not tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 44? Featuring clues on fast goals, first goals and country codes, To stay ahead of the curve, join our daily newsletter for your morning trivia briefing, and sign up for free to The Club: our membership portal where you can earn badges, participate in exclusive Q&As, and fight for the top spot on our global leaderboards.