VAR is getting worse: Leeds United and Newcastle decisions given incorrectly says Premier League panel

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Leeds United should have been awarded a penalty in their 1-0 defeat against Sunderland, according to the Key Match Incidents (KMI) panel

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Referee Stuart Attwell heads over to the VAR screen whilst surrounded by Granit Xhaka of Sunderland and Ethan Ampadu of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Sunderland at Elland Road on March 03, 2026 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Stuart Attwell is approached by Leeds and Sunderland players as he heads over to the VAR screen (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Premier League's KMI panel has convened to deliberate over contentious VAR and officiating decisions in recent Premier League gameweeks.

It has found that Leeds should have seen a penalty given at Elland Road when Sunderland defender Luke O'Nien illegally impeded Whites defender Pascal Struijk.

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VAR has made 18 errors in the Premier League this season

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: The screen showing the VAR offside check during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Villa Park on March 04, 2026 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

The screen showing a VAR offside check (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leeds supporters also felt aggrieved at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon as Gabriel Gudmundsson was shown a second yellow card on the stroke of half-time.

Match official Thomas Bramall brandished the yellow in the Swede's direction for a foul in the middle of the park, but appeared to forget he had already booked the Leeds full-back earlier in the game.

A screen shows penalty retake decision into the VAR check of Crystal Palace&#039;s French striker #14 Jean-Philippe Mateta&#039;s first penalty, before he took and scored the retake, during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in south London on November 30, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or &#039;live&#039; services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

VAR check at Selhurst Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daniel Farke's side held on to salvage a draw from the game, which ended 0-0, but remain in the fight against relegation back to the Championship.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, should not have seen Jacob Ramsey sent off for a second yellow card offence during their recent fixture against Manchester United.

The St. James' Park crowd were left incensed by match official Peter Bankes' decision to send Ramsey off for what he believed to be simulation. Newcastle's summer signing went over inside the penalty area as Manchester United goalkeeper rushed out to smother the ball.

The KMI panel voted 3:2 in Ramsey's favour that the player's "left foot appears to slip as he goes past the keeper" and that it "wasn't an attempt to deceive the referee".

Second yellow cards are not currently reviewed by VAR, but will be from the beginning of next season.

Other recent VAR errors included Brighton and Hove Albion's denial of a penalty against Arsenal earlier this month. Gabriel Martinelli fouled Seagulls midfielder Mats Wieffer inside the area during first half stoppage time. This prompted an irate response from Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler after referee Chris Kavanagh and VAR Michael Salisbury cleared the passage of play.

In December, the Gunners also escaped punishment, per the KMI panel's judgement, when Everton's Thierno Barry was not awarded a penalty at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

William Saliba's foul on the Toffees striker on December 20, 2025, was cleared by VAR official Michael Salisbury in that fixture, too.

Joe Donnohue
Joe Donnohue
Senior Digital Writer

Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.

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