Pozzi follows Cassano in swearing sanctions
By app
MILAN - Sampdoria have banished striker Antonio Cassano, possibly for good, for swearing at the club president and now his replacement Nicola Pozzi has been banned by Serie A for blaspheming in the dressing room after a game.
The league said in a statement on Tuesday that Pozzi had been given a one-game ban as part of a crackdown on players who blaspheme.
The suspension means Samp will only have Giampaolo Pazzini available as a recognised striker for Sunday's home game against Catania if the club continue to leave Italy forward Cassano out of the first-team squad.
Cassano has apologised for insulting club president Riccardo Garrone last week but was dropped for Sunday's 1-0 win at Cesena and media reports say his Samp career could be over with Inter Milan, Juventus and Palermo among those linked with a bid.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.