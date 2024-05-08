Manchester United preparing to bring in Andre Onana replacement this summer: report

Manchester United are already said to be assessing their options in terms of a new No.1 goalkeeper at the club.

Andre Onana has faced wholesale criticism during his first season in the Premier League after he arrived from Inter Milan in 2023 for a rumoured fee of £47.2 million.

Despite having featured heavily under Erik ten Hag, Onana could now be replaced as INEOS eye yet another potential reinforcement this summer.

According to reports in Spain from Marca, Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro is being watched by Manchester United over a possible transfer swoop.

Remiro has kept an impressive 20 clean sheets in 45 games so far this term, which saw him earn his first cap for Spain back in March.

The 29-year-old has a €70million (£60m) release clause in his contract, which runs until the summer of 2027, though Man Utd are said to be distracted by his current valuation.

Remiro is also not the only Sociedad star who might arrive in England this summer, as Arsenal remain in the hunt for central midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

La Real are currently sixth in the La Liga standings as we reach the closing weeks and look increasingly likely to miss out on UEFA Champions League football.

With the Man Utd boss having worked closely with Onana during his days at Ajax, the Dutchman has continued to show faith in the Cameroon international this season.

FourFourTwo understands at this stage that Onana remains Manchester United's number one heading into next season and there are no plans to change that.

“I think he's doing very well," Ten Hag recently said to reporters at Carrington.

“If I assess his season so far where I think he's adapted to the Premier League, I think he has very good performances in the Premier League.



“What you see is he's progressing and I think he's doing very well lately, very good performances. So, he has to see this as a base and step up from here.”

