Manchester United: Thomas Tuchel ignites rumours over potential Premier League move

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has ignited rumours he is eyeing up a return to the Premier League.

The 50-year-old is set to leave the Allianz Arena this summer after less than 18 months in charge of the German giants.

Having spent time before his move to Bayern Munich with Chelsea, speculation has begun to gather regarding where his next destination could be.

WATCH | Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich: How Arteta's GENIUS Change Saved The Tie

With his Bayern side side to face Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday evening, Tuchel has once again been pressed over his future.

Typically keeping his cards very close to his chest, the former PSG boss didn't, however, rule out a possible return to England.

"I'd rather not answer," Tuchel began when asked about the possibility of a return to the Premier League.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"But it is no secret that I loved it at Chelsea, I loved it in England, and I loved it in the Premier League for sure.

"I was a very, very special time in England, and I remember it well," Tuchel said to TNT Sports.

Thomas Tuchel guided Chelsea to UEFA Champions League glory back in 2021.

As well as possible links with Chelsea, Tuchel has also been rumoured to be of interest with INEOS at Manchester United.

Sources in Germany suggest the Bayern boss would be intrigued by any proposal brought forward by the Red Devils and could now swap roles with Erik ten Hag.



The former Ajax head coach is said to be on the shortlist for Bayern Munich should they fail to find a suitable candidate, with Xabi Alonso and Ralf Rangnick having already snubbed their advances thus far.

More Manchester United stories

Two former Manchester United players have called for Erik ten Hag to be sacked after the humiliating defeat to Crystal Palace.

Manchester United could be about to make €200m in transfer fees this summer from selling squad players. Only three stars are deemed to be untouchable at the club.



Manchester United are disrespecting Erik ten Hag, with sack hanging over the Dutchman: report