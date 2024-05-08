Manchester United: Thomas Tuchel ignites rumours over potential Premier League move

Manchester United have been linked with the former Chelsea boss, who is set to depart Bayern Munich at the end of the season

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has ignited rumours he is eyeing up a return to the Premier League.

The 50-year-old is set to leave the Allianz Arena this summer after less than 18 months in charge of the German giants.

