Quiz! Can you name the 30 biggest spending managers ever?

Ten minutes on the clock, 30 managers to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Premier League top scorers from 2000 to 2009?

Football management used to be really difficult. You used to have to actually take the footballers in your squad and get some kind of performance from them.

Not anymore. Ever since rich billionaires started buying football clubs, it's been easier than ever.

Goalkeeper not performing? Buy another one. Defence a bit lightweight? Throw a load of money on a midtable centre-back too good for his level. Not enough goals? Why not sign a couple of world-class strikers?

We jest of course - there's more to coaching than spending money. But looking at some of the figures thrown about by these bosses, it looks like some people really do believe that a few signings will solve all your problems...

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!

NOW READ...

RANKED! Manchester United’s 10 greatest European performances since 1990

LIST Why do Newcastle fans hate Mike Ashley? 10 of his worst moments as owner

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

---

More great football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com